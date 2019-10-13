The University of Wyoming football game Oct. 26 against Nevada will be a brown and gold affair, but with a little pink thrown in.
The Pink Game, now in its fourth year, takes place in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of a host of fundraising and awareness events around the state this fall organized by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative.
In partnership with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the organization is offering free tickets to the Oct. 26 game for breast cancer survivors and giving away pink T-shirts during pre-game activities to all comers. Discounted game tickets are also available for $25.
Survivors can register for tickets by sending an email to info@wyomingbreastcancer.org or by calling (307) 840-WCBI. The deadline to register for a tickets is Oct. 23.
Survivors are also invited to join the group on the field during the first timeout of the game, said Laurie Heath, president of the advisory team.
“We’re trying to encourage survivors and their families to participate and give a little recognition to them,” she said.
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative got its start at about four years ago when the Susan G. Komen organization, which has a national presence and raises money to fight breast cancer, ended its Wyoming affiliate. A group of volunteers decided to fill the gap on a statewide level.
“We simply raise money and grant it back into Wyoming for breast cancer and breast health programs,” Heath said.
The volunteer-run organization raises money and distributes it around the state to promote breast cancer prevention and early detection, as well support patients during and after treatment.
During the past four years, the group has raised more than $330,000, which it has granted to 41 programs around the state.
“There’s money that goes back into every county,” Heath said.
Local funding recipients include Laramie Reproductive Health for cancer screenings and Ark Regional Services for regular exams for its clients.
At Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center, funding supports a boutique that provides custom prosthetics for women who have had mastectomies. Also at IMH, a fitness program called Surviving and Thriving After Cancer, or STAC, is supported by the initiative.
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative funds a voucher program, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, to provide direct support to uninsured or underinsured Wyoming residents.
“We want people to use that money so they can detect breast cancer early,” Heath said.
New this year, in partnership with LIV Health and Stitches Acute Care Center, breast cancer patients and their families can receive free virtual mental health counseling and support. Residents anywhere in the state can connect with mental health specialists in real time through a live-stream program.
Heath said the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative works with about 200 volunteers around the state. The group plans to distribute funds during November and December.
