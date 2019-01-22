The Laramie Boomerang took home nine awards, including four first-place honors, for photography and news reporting during the Wyoming Press Association Annual Winter Convention Saturday in Cheyenne.
Current and former Boomerang staff members were recognized with Pacemaker awards.
“We are very proud of the recognition our peers gave us for the hard work our dedicated staff produces,” said Gary Loftus, Laramie Boomerang general manager. “Each day the Boomerang news staff strives to give you, our readers, the highest quality, best community journalism in the state. We hope you enjoy it.”
First-place awards went to:
n Shannon Broderick, scenic photography, “Green grass, gray skies”
n Shannon Broderick, portrait/personality photography, “Lupe Frias”
n Shannon Broderick, photo story, “Notch Peak Ranch”
n Jeff Victor, education reporting
Second-place awards went to:
n Shannon Broderick, feature photography, “College of BuZZZiness”
n Jeff Victor, spot news, “Open defiance: GOP delegates carry guns”
n Jeff Victor, miscellaneous specialty reporting
Honorable mentions went to:
n Daniel Bendtsen, general news, “Haynes residency case”
n Ike Fredregill, spot news, “Badger Creek fire”
The Casper Star Tribune was recognized by the WPA as the best daily newspaper for the second consecutive year. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Rawlins Times, Rock Springs Rocket-Miner, Northern Wyoming Daily News, Gillette News Record, Riverton Ranger and Sheridan Press all received top awards in various Pacemaker categories for daily papers.
