The Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang on Thursday selected Marian Paxton to receive the 2018 Community Service Award.
Paxton, 84, was named the award’s recipient in its 75th year because of selfless commitment to charitable causes.
The Laramie resident of more than 33 years has made her name known through her work at the Salvation Army, Commodity Share Program, Wesley Foundation, Family Promise, Regency Retirement Residence and more.
“I was very well pleased,” Paxton said of learning she’d received the award Thursday. “It’s quite an honor and I appreciate it.”
Nominations overwhelmingly mentioned Paxton’s dedication to helping the less fortunate in her community.
“Since her husbands’ passing, Marian has continued the path of volunteerism, a compassionate woman who goes out of her way to help less fortunate people every day,” one nominee wrote. “She never ceases to impress me with her energy and devotion to various municipal organizations including Salvation Army, Interfaith Good Samaritan, Family Promise, Regency Retirement Residence, in addition to other civic organizations as well as her own church activities. She has also been a donor & activist in and for University of Wyoming functions and has served on the boards of community entities over the course of many years.”
Paxton will be honored by the Laramie Lions Club and the Boomerang at the annual Community Service Award Banquet, taking place this year on June 8 at the Holiday Inn . Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased beginning Wednesday at Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., at the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., or from Laramie Lions Club members.
Doors open for the banquet at 1 p.m., followed by the event at 1:30 p.m. June 8 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
The Boomerang will have a lengthier look at Paxton in next Sunday’s edition. A full tribute will be printed after the banquet.
