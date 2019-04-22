The body of a dead man located near Blair Wallis Road in the section of Medicine Bow National Forest just east of Laramie was found Sunday after deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office received reports of its presence, according to a news release issued today.
A cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the news release. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The body has been identified as 35-year-old Cheyenne resident Brent Dougherty. Dougherty was reported missing Jan. 21, and he was last seen walking down Blair Wallis road near the Summit Rest Area and Visitors Center just off Interstate 80. The news release said search efforts following Dougherty’s disappearance were hindered by heavy snowfall and strong winds.
The release added the incident is still under “active investigation.”
Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said Monday he could not provide any additional information before deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.