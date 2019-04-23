Although city staff may send out courtesy letters to property owners when snow is considered a nuisance violation issue on their sidewalks, it’s not required in city code.
Many of the members of the Board of Appeals saw issues with city code’s requirements for the issuance of nuisance violation notices, but it voted to deny an appeal by Laramie residents for a January snow abatement because city staff technically followed the city ordinance as written.
Three of the four board members present at the meeting voted to reject the appeal during Tuesday’s hearing.
Timothy Robinson, co-owner of the property on Bradley Street where the snow abatement occurred, told the board during the hearing the property is a rental property and his tenants had not seen the posted notice due to being out of town. With multiple snow nuisance violation notices in the past — including just four days prior — Robinson said he would receive notices in the mail at his house instead of posted on the property.
“As a property owner, I think it’s reasonable to expect if you’ve gotten a notice at your home for always in the 17 years that we’ve been here when there’s a violation, that that’s a precedent,” Robinson said.
As Assistant City and Prosecuting Attorney Holli Austin-Belaski noted, however, city ordinance only requires the nuisance notice to be posted in a conspicuous place on the property. While letters to the owner may be sent out of courtesy, Austin-Belaski said “from a legal standpoint, they seem irrelevant” because they’re not the requirement under city code.
Code Enforcement Officer Brian Forster said it’s a “judgement call” as to whether he will mail a letter or post it to the property. Since the city had received a complaint about the amount of snow and ice on the sidewalk of the property and it was “more of a danger,” he said he wanted to get it taken care of quickly and posted the notice to the door.
The sole no vote of the four members present at the meeting, Board of Appeals member Shannon Polk expressed concerns that only some properties in the area were abated and notice wasn’t given directly to the owners, especially because the tenants could have been out of town.
Forster noted per city code, notice was given directly to the owners by placing it in a conspicuous place on the property.
Vice Chair Brent Roth noted during the board’s discussion property owners should be aware of the snow removal ordinances and should be proactive rather than reactive to potential snow issues to avoid needing notice in the first place.
“I shouldn’t have to sit at my house and wait for a notice before I go clean the snow off my sidewalk,” Roth said.
Most of the members of the Board of Appeals — who also sit as the Planning Commission— agreed a notice via letter may be more convenient, especially in cases of rental properties or when property owners are out of town. Any changes to city code, however, can only be made by the Laramie City Council.
