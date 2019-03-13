Updated at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday morning
As the winter storm is progressing, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended its blizzard warning area westward to include all of Albany County, which will last until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wind gusts, NWS meteorologist Richard Emanuel said, are ranging from 30-40 mph in the Laramie area, with gusts as high as 60 mph in other areas of Southeastern Wyoming. Snowfall is expected to range from 10-15 inches, but Emanuel said it would be “hard to tell with so much drifting and blowing.”
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 to all traffic from Rock Springs to Cheyenne both eastbound and westbound.
“Due to the nature of the storm, this is expected to be a prolonged closure that will last overnight Wednesday into Thursday,” WYDOT said in a press release.
In a tweet, WYDOT said a snowplow was hit by a semi-truck and a vehicle going westbound on I-80 near Elk Mountain late this morning.
“Crashes like these not only take important snow removal equipment off the road, they put our worker’s safety at risk!” the tweet said.
The I-80 closure from Laramie to Cheyenne was first prompted early this morning due to a “power line fire near Buford,” the release said.
“The incident was addressed, but crashes and deteriorating conditions kept the road closed,” the release said.
The release added U.S. Highway 287 is also closed west of Laramie. The WYDOT travel information map says US 287 is expected to be closed overnight as well.
A “prolonged weather event,” NWS meteorologist Aviva Braun told the Boomerang Tuesday heavy snowfall and winds are expected almost all-day today, impacting the region “quite significantly.” Braun said the storm carries risk of blowing snow, drifting snow and reduced visibilities.
“If people do decide that they want to go out onto the roads, we’re advising that they bring emergency kit and that they have a full tank of gas,” Braun said. “I expect a lot of people to get stranded for quite a while.”
The City Manager’s office announced in a news release this morning that city offices, the Municipal Court and the Laramie Community Recreation Center will be closing at noon today and will remain closed through Thursday. The city offices and Recreation center plan to reopen Friday, and “[Municipal] court appearances and filing dates will be extended due to the closure,” the release said.
“Essential operations, including Police, Fire and Streets will continue to operate throughout the closure,” the release said.
Interim Public Works Director Brooks Webb announced in an email the Laramie Landfill closed at 11 a.m. today along with trash and recycling collection services. He added the entire Solid Waste Division would be closed Thursday, with plans to reopen and commence trash and recycling collections on Friday.
“All trash and recycling collections missed during the closure should be collected by the end of the day on Saturday,” Webb said in the email.
Albany County offices will also be closing at noon today due to weather, according to an email from Albany County Deputy Clerk Kayla White.
In a Tuesday announcement, Laramie County Community College closed “all campuses and outreach centers” today due to weather conditions. The University of Wyoming has not announced any plans to close at this time.
Braun said the precipitation is expected to stop early Thursday, but the winds will continue throughout the day, further affecting travel.
“We’re going to be seeing those blowing snow impacts and blizzard-like conditions through Thursday evening,” Braun said.
Albany County School District No. 1 has already canceled school for today due to the inclement weather. ACSD No. 1 superintendent Jubal Yennie told the Boomerang Tuesday night a decision about school on Thursday will be made on sometime today as the weather conditions are assessed.
Additional closures include the Medicine Bow-Route National Forrest Service office in Laramie as well as the Cheyenne state government offices after a request from Gov. Mark Gordon. WYDOT also announced its offices in Laramie and Rawlins, including Drivers’ Services, are closing at noon today.
Braun acknowledged the storm was “bad timing” for calving season and encouraged farmers and ranchers to keep their cattle and other outdoor animals sheltered from the winter weather.
The NWS posts weather updates to its website, www.weather.gov/cys/, as well as its social media pages, including on Facebook and Twitter.
The Boomerang plans to update the story as the storm progresses with any additional closures, impacts and alerts.
