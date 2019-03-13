Updated at 7:22 a.m. Thursday
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne extended its blizzard warning area westward Wednesday morning to include all of Albany County, which will last until 6 p.m. today.
Wind gusts, NWS meteorologist Richard Emanuel told the Boomerang Wednesday, are ranging from 30-40 mph in the Laramie area, with gusts as high as 60 mph in other areas of Southeastern Wyoming.
In a situation report issued Wednesday, the NWS said snowfall is expected to range from 12-18 inches. Emanuel said it would be “hard to tell with so much drifting and blowing.”
A University of Wyoming news release sent late Wednesday said UW will be closed all day Thursday, canceling all “classes, labs and activities.” The closure includes buses, the Wyoming Union, Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center and the Early Childhood Education Center.
“Essential staff will be contacted by their supervisors with instructions to maintain critical services,” the release said.
While UW had an early closure due to weather a few years ago, director of institutional communications Chad Baldwin said a full-day weather closure hasn’t happened at UW for “at least a decade.”
He added one of the primary factors for the decision to close early include the “health and safety of students and employees” especially relating to travel conditions.
In a news release issued Wednesday, UW said campus classes and labs closed at 1 p.m., and buildings such as the Wyoming Union and the Coe Library remained open until 5 p.m. to “continue to serve students.”
Washakie Dining Center and the residence halls remain open today.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 80 to all traffic from Rock Springs to Cheyenne both eastbound and westbound Wednesday, and it remains closed today as of 7:17 a.m.
“Due to the nature of the storm, this is expected to be a prolonged closure that will last overnight Wednesday into Thursday,” WYDOT said in a press release.
The I-80 closure from Laramie to Cheyenne was first prompted early Wednesday due to a “power line fire near Buford,” the release said.
“The incident was addressed, but crashes and deteriorating conditions kept the road closed,” the release said.
U.S. Highway 287 also remained closed in the Laramie area on Thursday morning.
Meteorologists say the precipitation is expected to stop today, but the winds will continue, further affecting travel.
Albany County School District No. 1 canceled school today and announced “all schools and district offices” will be closed as well. The closures include Slade Elementary School’s Pre-K-second grade music program Thursday evening.
In a Tuesday announcement, Laramie County Community College closed “all campuses and outreach centers” today due to weather conditions. The closures have been extended into today.
The City Manager’s office announced in a news release Wednesday that city offices, the Municipal Court and the Laramie Community Recreation Center closed at noon and will remain closed through Thursday. The city offices and recreation center plan to reopen Friday, and “[Municipal] Court appearances and filing dates will be extended due to the closure,” the release said.
“Essential operations, including Police, Fire and Streets will continue to operate throughout the closure,” the release said.
Interim Public Works Director Brooks Webb announced in an email the Laramie Landfill closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday along with trash and recycling collection services. He added the entire Solid Waste Division would be closed today, with plans to reopen and commence trash and recycling collections on Friday.
“All trash and recycling collections missed during the closure should be collected by the end of the day on Saturday,” Webb said in the email.
Albany County offices closed at noon Wednesday due to weather, according to an email from Albany County Deputy Clerk Kayla White. The offices will also be closed today.
The U.S. Postal Service brought drivers in around 3 p.m., USPS window clerk Susan Soule said. Currently the office is expected to be open today, she said, but deliveries will likely be limited to local mail due to interstate closures.
Today’s Traffic Commission and Monolith Ranch Advisory Board meetings have been postponed to a later date.
Additional closures include the Medicine Bow-Route National Forrest Service office in Laramie as well as the Cheyenne state government offices after a request from Gov. Mark Gordon. WYDOT also announced its offices in Laramie and Rawlins, including Drivers’ Services, closed today.
The NWS posts weather updates to its website, www.weather.gov/cys/, as well as its social media pages, including on Facebook and Twitter.
The Boomerang plans to update the story as the storm progresses with any additional closures, impacts and alerts.
