Updated at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday night
As the winter storm is progressing, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended its blizzard warning area westward to include all of Albany County, which will last until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wind gusts, NWS meteorologist Richard Emanuel told the Boomerang this morning, are ranging from 30-40 mph in the Laramie area, with gusts as high as 60 mph in other areas of Southeastern Wyoming.
In a situation report issued this afternoon, the NWS said snowfall is expected to range from 12-18 inches. Emanuel said it would be “hard to tell with so much drifting and blowing.”
A University of Wyoming news release sent late tonight said UW will be closed all day Thursday, canceling all “classes, labs and activities.” The closure includes buses, the Wyoming Union, Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center and the Early Childhood Education Center.
“Essential staff will be contacted by their supervisors with instructions to maintain critical services,” the release said.
While UW had an early closure due to weather a few years ago, UW’s director of institutional communications Chad Baldwin said a full-day weather closure hasn’t happened at UW for “at least a decade.”
He added one of the primary factors for the decision to close early include the “health and safety of students and employees” especially relating to travel conditions.
In a news release issued this morning, UW said campus classes and labs closed at 1 p.m., and buildings such as the Wyoming Union and the Coe Library remained open until 5 p.m. to “continue to serve students.”
Washakie Dining Center and the residence halls remain open both today and Thursday.
“Campus is expected to be operating on a normal schedule tomorrow,” the release said.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 80 to all traffic from Rock Springs to Cheyenne both eastbound and westbound this morning.
“Due to the nature of the storm, this is expected to be a prolonged closure that will last overnight Wednesday into Thursday,” WYDOT said in a press release.
In a tweet, WYDOT said a snowplow was hit on I-80 by a semi-truck and a vehicle going westbound near Elk Mountain late this morning.
“Crashes like these not only take important snow removal equipment off the road, they put our worker’s safety at risk!” the tweet said.
The I-80 closure from Laramie to Cheyenne was first prompted early this morning due to a “power line fire near Buford,” the release said.
“The incident was addressed, but crashes and deteriorating conditions kept the road closed,” the release said.
The release added U.S. Highway 287 is also closed west of Laramie. The WYDOT travel information map said US 287 is expected to be closed overnight as well.
A “prolonged weather event,” NWS meteorologist Aviva Braun told the Boomerang Tuesday heavy snowfall and winds are expected all-day today, impacting the region “quite significantly.”
“If people do decide that they want to go out onto the roads, we’re advising that they bring emergency kit and that they have a full tank of gas,” Braun said. “I expect a lot of people to get stranded for quite a while.”
Braun said the precipitation is expected to stop early Thursday, but the winds will continue throughout the day, further affecting travel.
“We’re going to be seeing those blowing snow impacts and blizzard-like conditions through Thursday evening,” Braun said.
Albany County School District No. 1 canceled school for today due to the inclement weather and announced this afternoon “all schools and district offices” will be closed Thursday as well. The closures include Slade Elementary School’s Pre-K-second grade music program Thursday evening.
In a Tuesday announcement, Laramie County Community College closed “all campuses and outreach centers” today due to weather conditions. The closures have been extended into Thursday.
The City Manager’s office announced in a news release this morning that city offices, the Municipal Court and the Laramie Community Recreation Center closed at noon today and will remain closed through Thursday. The city offices and recreation center plan to reopen Friday, and “[Municipal] Court appearances and filing dates will be extended due to the closure,” the release said.
“Essential operations, including Police, Fire and Streets will continue to operate throughout the closure,” the release said.
Interim Public Works Director Brooks Webb announced in an email the Laramie Landfill closed at 11 a.m. today along with trash and recycling collection services. He added the entire Solid Waste Division would be closed Thursday, with plans to reopen and commence trash and recycling collections on Friday.
“All trash and recycling collections missed during the closure should be collected by the end of the day on Saturday,” Webb said in the email.
Albany County offices closed at noon today due to weather, according to an email from Albany County Deputy Clerk Kayla White. The offices will also be closed Thursday.
The U.S. Postal Service brought drivers in around 3 p.m., USPS window clerk Susan Soule said. Currently the office is expected to be open Thursday, she said, but deliveries will likely be limited to local mail due to interstate closures.
The Albany County Public Library closed this afternoon for the rest of the day, with all of tonight’s events canceled.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s food pantry was closed today, and the client services staff left at 4 p.m.
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board meeting tonight has been canceled, while Thursday’s Traffic Commission and Monolith Ranch Advisory Board meetings have been postponed to a later date. The ACSD School Board meeting tonight has been canceled.
Additional closures include the Medicine Bow-Route National Forrest Service office in Laramie as well as the Cheyenne state government offices after a request from Gov. Mark Gordon. WYDOT also announced its offices in Laramie and Rawlins, including Drivers’ Services, closed at noon today and will be closed Thursday.
Braun acknowledged the storm was “bad timing” for calving season and encouraged farmers and ranchers to keep their cattle and other outdoor animals sheltered from the winter weather.
The NWS posts weather updates to its website, www.weather.gov/cys/, as well as its social media pages, including on Facebook and Twitter.
The Boomerang plans to update the story as the storm progresses with any additional closures, impacts and alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.