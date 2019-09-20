Sean Blackburn, University of Wyoming’s vice president for student affairs since 2017, is gone from the university as of Tuesday.
“All I can say is that it was a resignation,” UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said.
The university announced in a press release Thursday that Kimberly Chestnut, who had been one of Blackburn’s direct subordinates, has been tapped to replace Blackburn on a temporary basis, pending approval from the Board of Trustees.
Chestnut came to UW in 2018 and has served as the dean of students until her promotion this week.
No reason has been given for Blackburn’s departure, and the administrator had not given an public indication in recent weeks of a planned exit.
Since the beginning of 2018, Blackburn has sat on the UW Housing Task Force, the legislative committee charged with overseeing the construction of new dorms on campus.
During that committee’s work, Blackburn had crafted a vision of dormitories that would have “living-learning communities” — in which academics are integrated into student housing — as well as a greater variety of room types.
A Laramie native, Blackburn began working as dean of student in July 2014 before being promoted to vice president of student affairs in May 2017.
Chestnut previously worked with UW Acting President Neil Theobald at Temple University.
Chestnut worked at Temple as the director of the university’s wellness center from 2008-2016. For the latter half of her tenure there, Theobald served as president of Temple.
“I had the privilege of working with Dr. Chestnut when I was Temple University president and found her an exceptional colleague,” Theobald said in Thursday’s press release. “I am tremendously grateful to her for her willingness to serve in this role to advance our efforts to serve our students.”
Before coming to UW, Chestnut had worked as the assistant vice president for student affairs at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. She’s also held positions at the University of Colorado-Boulder, New Jersey’s Berkeley College and Antioch University in Ohio.
At Widener University in Pennsylvania, Chestnut earned a doctoral degree in human sexuality education and a master’s degree in education. She also holds a master’s degree in psychology from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado-Boulder.
During his time at UW, Blackburn had worked closely with former UW President Laurie Nichols on a few key initiatives, like the No More Campaign, an effort aimed at preventing sexual assault on campus.
Blackburn’s also sat on community committees, like the city of Laramie’s ad hoc alcohol committee, where the former administrator pushed for stricter rules on bars in Laramie.
(2) comments
UW is a dumpster fire right now. How many more people have to resign before whomever is "in charge" sees this and does something about it? It's sad and pathetic, imo. They treat staff horribly and then wonder why morale is so awful. Or maybe Theobald just wants to replace everyone on campus with his ex-colleagues from Temple. Ridiculous.
I don't think the people in Charge see this as a problem, in fact I am becoming more and more confident that they feel quite the opposite. All that is currently known is that Blackburn resigned "suddenly". There seems to be no indication nor suggestion as to whether that 'resignation' was Voluntary. Something smells about this new development, and it isn't just the burning garbage from the dumpster. Chestnut is not the only "ex-colleague" of Theobald who happens to be in a high-level administrative role. I also doubt this will be the first sudden, secretive administrative shake-up during Theobald's tenure as UW's president.
