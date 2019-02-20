After 61 years working in the insurance industry — 48 of those years in Laramie — Bill Bittner has retired from Allen Insurance.
Although technology has changed the insurance industry drastically throughout his career, Bittner said the personal relationships he created with clients and community members are what kept him going for so long.
In 1958, Bittner got his start with insurance industry in New York after graduating from Bowling Green University in Ohio. He purchased the insurance agency he was working for in 1970, The Bunn Agency, and renamed it Bittner Insurance, Inc. He operated Bittner Insurance for 25 years with his wife, Sandra Bittner, until they sold it to Allen Insurance in 1998.
Although he admitted Laramie has grown a lot physically since he first moved here, technology advances are what stood out to him as the biggest change since he started his career.
“To give you an idea how its changed, when I started there were no calculators — no computers, of course — and you basically did everything in your head or with an adding machine,” Bill Bittner said. “We had a manual for every type of insurance possible; I had briefcases full of manuals.”
Sandra Bittner added the impacts of new technology go beyond office machines like faxes and computers, but to the way the insurance industry works. She said over the course of both of their careers, the Bittners went from writing the policies and even claims checks right in their office on Fourth Street to working through other companies and handling everything on their computer database.
Ultimately, Bill Bittner said it was this shift from in-person communication to technology-based business that contributed to his decision to retire.
“[Clients] have very little personal conversation with the companies anymore, it’s all by email and you don’t really get to talk to anyone,” Bill Bittner said. “I missed the personal contact.”
Communication is Bill Bittner’s forte; Sandra Bittner said he was considered the office’s public relations department for the last three or four years.
“He’s got a really good rapport with his clients,” Sandra Bittner said. “He goes out and delivers policies and talks to them. He’s really well liked, and he was pretty involved in the insurance industry.”
Bill Bittner said one achievement he’s most proud of is earning his Certified Insurance Counselor designation, especially since he said he was “one of the first in Wyoming to do so.”
The designation, Sandra Bittner added, involves four days of class time and a large, essay-question-based test that he had to complete for five different insurance areas, including commercial, personal and bonds.
“Most people just took one a year, Bill took all five of his in one year,” Sandra Bittner said. “He never flunked one of them.”
Bill Bittner said he’s gone back to renew his certification every year since he first received it in 1984, and even keeps it current in his retirement. Luckily, Sandra Bittner said, the renewal process only involves four days of refresher classes, without the test, but it can be hard to get to the classes since they are rarely held in Wyoming.
Additionally, Bill Bittner was heavily involved in different boards and commissions in the 1970s and 1980s, including the Laramie Chamber of Commerce. He said he liked to be involved to help get to know new people, especially potential clients.
Bill Bittner retired in January, and said he’s been trying to keep busy, especially spending time with his grandchildren. He said he used to be an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and especially skiing, which he did for 50 years. However, now he said he expects to stick to golf to get fresh air.
A retirement open house for Bill Bittner is taking place from around 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. today at the Allen Insurance office, 650 Fourth Street.
