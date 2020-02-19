The biennium’s version of the Legislature’s local governments distribution bill, which has already passed the Senate, would take away $191,000 annually from the city of Laramie, according to Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie.
In recent years, the Legislature has appropriated $105 million each biennium to be distributed among the Wyoming’s counties and municipalities.
When the Joint Appropriations Committee crafted the bill for the current legislative session, it changed the formula by which that $105 million is distributed. Under the current version, the bill would give about $1 million more to small towns — compared to the last biennium’s version.
Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said the new funding formula is an attempt to stabilize towns that don’t have the budgets to absorb unexpected expenses.
“The smaller communities don’t have the ability to raise their sewer fees or their water fees,” Bebout said. “In my part of the world, we have communities like Shoshoni, Pavillion and Dubois that could have their entire budget taken up by one water leak.”
Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, also noted that small towns have another disadvantage — they often lack the ability to find the outside grant funding that governments like Laramie can.
“They don’t have the manpower to chase those dollars,” he said.
As a result of the bill’s language, the new funding model would take away $382,000 from Laramie over the next few years.
While the bill was being debated in the Senate last week, Rothfuss tried to get the bill amended to be more equitable for Laramie.
“It would make sense if the dollars per capita of my community or others were higher than those communities receiving the funds, but what we see is that communities like Casper or Laramie end up giving up some of their funds to mid-sized communities that, often times, end up having twice as many dollars per capita,” Rothfuss said when the bill came up for first reading. “This appears to exacerbate the problem of where the poorer communities end up giving money to the richer communities as a result of this change.”
Rothfuss said that factors aside from a municipality’s size needs to be considered in the funding formula. Small towns should get more money, but so should the cities like Laramie that “don’t sell minerals and don’t sell a lot of things,” Rothfuss said.
“We don’t have the ability to tax beer, which is the one thing we sell,” he said.
On Friday, Rothfuss introduced an amendment that would’ve decreased Laramie’s annual losses from $191,000 to $117,000. Only five of Rothfuss’s 29 Senate colleagues voted in favor of that.
Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, said redirecting more money to Wyoming’s smaller towns runs contrary to original reason that the Legislature began its direct distributions to local governments: To compensate for the loss of tax revenue when Wyoming stopped taxing groceries.
The small towns that the bill is now skewing money towards, Anderson said, often didn’t have grocery stores.
“Now this is just a redistribution of the wealth,” Anderson said. “Maybe this is the right thing to do, but let’s remember what we started this for, and that’s to replace the grocery taxes.”
The bill passed the Senate on a 27-2 vote on Friday and is now awaiting introduction in the House.
In the last four years, Laramie’s direct distribution from the Legislature has decreased by more than $1 million.
Largely because of the legislative changes, the annual financial report that City Manager Janine Jordan presented to Laramie City Council in January at the board’s annual retreat was “the worst fiscal outlook that I have written in 8 years,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.