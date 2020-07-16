Plans to build a new road and sewer line on Bill Nye Avenue between Boulder Drive and 19th Street in Laramie originally slated for next year will have to wait until 2024 as the state of Wyoming balances needs with available funding.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation gave its presentation Tuesday on infrastructure projects across the state and in District 1 — which includes Albany County — planned for the next six years in what’s called the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, or STIP, to the Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council during a joint work session. In the past, WYDOT gave the presentation to the county commission and invited city council-members, but this year opted to invite both boards to the meeting.
The state of Wyoming is facing unprecedented economic challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded problems in mineral commodity markets. Gov. Mark Gordon announced a first round of cuts totaling $250 million this week, a 10% cut to most state agencies. More reductions are inevitable in coming weeks, with layoffs and furloughs coming as the governor asked agencies to prepare for 10% more in cuts.
WYDOT has also been asked to look at ways to reduce spending as the state fights to balance its budget.
A list of 11 projects that would be delayed because of revenue shortfalls was released by WYDOT Thursday, citing long- and short-term funding issues related to reductions in fuel tax revenues, petroleum market revenues and other areas, with the coronavirus pandemic creating an additional budgetary impact.
“We are operating in unprecedented times exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and we need to look at every avenue to save money,” WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said in a news release. “We are looking at ways to save money and streamline our processes so we can continue to provide the people of Wyoming with the best possible service. These cost-savings measures will be challenging, but as a state we will get through this together and emerge stronger than before.”
WYDOT District Engineer Tom DeHoff told local government officials the agency’s focus was very much on preserving its existing assets rather than modernizing the existing highway system.
“WYDOT has delayed several large improvement projects so we can focus on available funding to maintain or preserve asset conditions,” DeHoff said.
Of those 10 major projects, the $10 million Bill Nye project is the only one in the six-year plan to be delayed in Albany County. DeHoff said the project was part of the local government program Surface Transportation Project — Urban, or STPU, which Albany County the city of Laramie participates in. That program will continue, but as it is being reevaluated by WYDOT, the project
was pushed back to 2024.
WYDOT is expecting to spend more than $20.4 million in transportation projects in Albany County in the 2021 fiscal year, with another $1.2 million in aeronautics projects. Over the full course of the six-year STIP, Albany County should see around $110.5 million in transportation project spending, with another $5.9 million for aeronautics.
Most other projects in Albany County in the STIP include bridge rehabilitation and maintenance, chip seals, mill, overlays, signage upgrades and other maintenance projects. Within the city of Laramie, 2022 is expected to include the addition of a traffic signal at Third and Flint streets — a $425,000 project. A long-awaited update to Third Street is slated for 2025, where a mill, overlay, traffic signal replacement and upgrades for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance will change the face of the major city roadway. That project is expected to cost just more than $6 million.
In 2020, WYDOT will receive approximately $678 million, with 50% coming from the federal government. Just more than 32% comes from highway user fees while 16% comes from other state revenue sources. The current trend for revenues is flat while buying power is going down, DeHoff said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting 40% travel reduction left WYDOT about $11 million short for fiscal year 2020, with an estimated $23 million less in fuel tax income in the following fiscal year.
WYDOT hired a consultant to evaluate unfunded needs and come up with a tradeoff analysis, DeHoff said. The $135.6 million in unfunded operating needs does not include improvements to fleet, equipment, buildings or highways. WYDOT estimates it needs $69 million on top of what’s now being spent on construction to keep roads and bridges in their current conditions, DeHoff said. And those figures are likely to only increase, he said.
“The transportation needs studies will update the needs and costs, and you’ll likely see a considerable jump in needs after we get done with consultants,” DeHoff said.
