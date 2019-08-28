As summer fades and another school year begins, the Laramie branch of the Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting a one-stop-shop event for families to not only have fun but learn about community resources as well.
The Back to School Bash takes place from 4-7 p.m. today at Undine Park, near the corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue. The event is free to attend.
“It’s like a big resource fair for anything that has to do with kids and families in Laramie,” said Hanna Eslinger, director of human resources for the Laramie branch of BBBS.
A wide variety of vendors will have booths available, including after school programming, sports, music, extracurricular activities, nonprofits and more.
Eslinger said the event is a great way to “bridge the gap” between families and resources, especially as people grow more isolated in the winter.
“We think this is a really great town to raise a family in, and sometimes people don’t necessarily know what’s available to them,” Eslinger said.
As parents and guardians explore over 50 booths at the bash, children will have the chance to play games, eat food, win prizes and even run around in a human-sized hamster ball called a zorb.
“We asked the vendors to bring some sort of activity, so there should be stuff going on at every booth,” Eslinger said.
The event is not only completely free for families but for the vendors signed up as well. A nonprofit themselves, Eslinger said they wanted to be mindful of the limited resources many groups and families in the county have to work with.
“We just want to make sure that it’s accessible and available to as many people as possible, that’s the goal,” she said.
The bash has seen as many as 2,000 attendees in year’s past; Thursday will be the event’s seventh year, and Eslinger said she’s enjoyed getting to “see it grow and get bigger.”
Coinciding with the Back to School Bash is an open house at the BBBS Mentor Center across the street, which has recently finished a series of renovations. Eslinger said the open house was a way for Back to School Bash attendees to see the updated space and learn about BBBS programming as well.
“We’re pretty excited to be near the end of that project and letting people come in and check out what all has been done,” she said. “We’re happy we were able to keep the facility in the neighborhood and utilize a nice, beautiful old building.”
BBBS has fall programs for elementary, middle and high school students as well as one-to-one mentor matching services. The new building also features large multi-purpose and conference rooms available to rent.
