CHEYENNE – For the first time in Wyoming history, voters will be choosing from only female candidates in the state’s two federal races in November.
Tuesday’s primary election also confirmed Wyoming will have its first female delegate in the U.S. Senate, as former Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis and University of Wyoming ecology professor Merav Ben-David will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.
On the Republican side, Lummis was declared the victor of her party’s primary by the Associated Press about an hour and a half after polls closed at 7 p.m.
After being declared the winner, Lummis, who had a subdued gathering with family at her campaign office Tuesday night in Cheyenne, thanked friends and volunteers across the state – and mentioned the historic moment her nomination represented.
“To be the first woman to secure the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Wyoming on the same day we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment is particularly special,” Lummis said in a statement.
“Wyoming’s pioneering history of ‘women firsts’ is a point of pride for all of us. Should I be elected in November, I will be proud to share in a small piece of this history,” she continued.
In the Democratic primary, which had a trio of serious candidates, Ben-David won the party’s nomination Tuesday night fairly comfortably. Ben-David tallied 6,616 votes statewide at press time, while her closest competitor, Laramie community organizer Yana Ludwig, had roughly 3,350 people cast their ballots for her.
The UW professor, who watched results come in with supporters in Laramie, said in an interview after being declared the winner Tuesday night that her science background resonated with voters.
Like her Republican opponent, Ben-David noted the symbolic significance of Tuesday’s election falling on the suffrage anniversary.
“This is an unprecedented time, and (this election) will be unprecedented in so many ways,” Ben-David said. “I will be the first female Wyoming senator, the first scientist in the Senate since 1982 and the first climate scientist ever elected to the Senate.”
“I think there will be so many firsts if I win, and I intend to win,” she added.
The general election will be held Nov. 3.
