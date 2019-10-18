Six-year-old Hudson Hebbert had a very special day Tuesday.
He and his classmates from Beitel Elementary School — plus parents and teachers, of course — went to Cheyenne to participate in Wyoming’s very first White Cane Safety Day.
White Cane Safety Day, celebrated each Oct. 15 since 1964, is a national observance of the achievements made by people who are blind or visually impaired, highlighting their important tool and symbol, the white cane.
“It was awesome,” Hebbert, who uses a white cane, told the Laramie Boomerang on Wednesday afternoon. “It was fun — really, really fun.”
Hebbert has a cortical vision impairment, also known as CVI, that occurred after he had a stroke as a baby. CVI is a visual processing disorder and is the leading cause of visual impairment in children in the United States.
“The kids were just super excited to support their friend, and to support their classmate and to be a part of history,” said Lisa Johnson, one of Hebbert’s first-grade teachers.
The participants — including both visually impaired and sighted students and adults — started the day walking around downtown Cheyenne using canes. Canes for each student were provided by the Laramie Lions Club and Wyoming Independent Living.
Suzie Mahon, a teacher of the visually impaired with Mahon Vision Services, said the participants were “holding signs that said, ‘If you can see my cane, I can’t see you!’”
“(Hebbert) was encouraging his peers: ‘You’re doing it! You can hold a cane, that’s how you use it!’” she said. “For him to really take on that leadership role, which he does in a lot of ways anyway, but for something that’s really special for him, that’s amazing.”
After the walk, everyone gathered at the Wyoming State Capitol Building to hear Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr read a proclamation for White Cane Safety Day. The students also went on a special tour of the recently completed capitol.
“My favorite part was the mayor,” Hebbert said. “My most favorite was going inside the mayor’s (office). We went to the very top floor. I got scared — it was really scary, I’m telling you.”
Getting recognized in Cheyenne was not only a big deal to Hebbert, but also his parents. Hudson’s father, Caleb Hebbert, said seeing Hudson showing his classmates his world, helping younger visually impaired children use their canes and interacting with adults who use canes was really powerful.
“For us as parents, this was massive,” Caleb Hebbert said. “We couldn’t have been more excited about what the opportunity brought for him to feel included on a state level of what’s going on.”
Beitel’s participation in the event went “above and beyond” Mahon said, with teachers including white cane usage, disability advocacy, proclamations and more into their curriculum leading up to the event.
Even throughout the rest of the year, Beitel works to include Hudson in as much of the regular curriculum as possible, using tools and extra adult help when needed. Johnson said the rest of the students also get the chance to learn from Hudson, too, and others who may be different.
“Our huge thing at Beitel this year is empathy and showing kindness, so I think that it also brought awareness to them that Hudson is not the only one, that there are others out there,” Johnson said. “They know that Hudson’s different … but they still just look at Hudson as a peer, as a friend, so they get to see that there’s more, that he’s not the only one out there. That was really cool and to find that empathy for everyone with this.”
The inclusivity within the school is also important to Caleb Hebbert. Instead of feeling isolated or excluded, Hebbert said from Hudson’s point of view, “school is just school.”
“He doesn’t feel like his day is different than anybody else’s,” he said. “He knows that he has a disability, he knows how to self-advocate, he knows that he has specialized teachers that work with him to give him the same access that the other students have — but he doesn’t feel different because of that, he feels included because of that.”
Looking forward to next October, Mahon said they hope to have a similar event in Laramie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.