The last few weeks have been filled with music for Albany County School District No. 1 students.
Spring Creek Elementary kicked off the holiday season with a music program for its third-fifth graders on Nov. 29.
Beitel Elementary School, Harmony School and Slade Elementary School all hosted concerts last week.
After Laramie Middle School’s band and choirs had concerts Monday, it was time for some of the district’s youngest musicians to take the stage Tuesday.
Beitel’s first and second graders performed at Laramie High School, serenading their family members with Christmas songs — with a couple Hanukkah and Kwanzaa songs mixed in for good measure.
Music teacher Ivanene Dean made sure to give solo parts to dozens of her students.
It was the first chance at a solo for many, like first-grader Taelyn Rathburn, who had her first speaking part.
Even with her shot in the spotlight, Rathburn wasn’t nervous.
“I was just excited,” she said.
Her mom, Kassidy, said Taelyn did work very hard on memorizing her lines in recent weeks.
Dean said she had similar excitement when she got on the stage as a kid.
Aside from holiday concerts, Dean’s ensured her students have had ample chances to perform this year.
Her third- through fifth-grade choir and drumming groups performed at the Laramie Festival of Trees on Dec.1 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
Those same students will perform at the Laramie Care Center, and hopefully Spring Wind Assisted Living, too, next week.
“The kids work so hard on this songs,” she said. "To perform them just one day isn’t enough."
The performances at the Laramie Care Center are always special, Dean said.
“The citizens of the care center just truly enjoy seeing youth. It brings them such joy,” Dean said. “I think it’s great for the kids to see that too.”
Albany County residents still have a few more opportunities to see ACSD No. 1 students perform this month.
Centennial School will host its holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Linford Elementary School has a winter concert scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at UW A&S Auditorium.
LHS will host the intermediate and concert orchestras winter concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.
