Who has the cutest — or at least most photogenic — dog in the Gem City of the Plains? To find the answer to that question, the Boomerang is teaming up with local advertisers and animal shelters to kick off a competition within the community.
The Laramie Animal Shelter and the Laramie Animal Welfare Society, or LAWS, is collaborating with the Boomerang to host Bark Madness, an online voting competition where participants will make their choices of pictures of local dogs.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to interact, have some fun and contribute to a good cause,” said Gary Loftus, regional general manager for the Laramie Boomerang, Rawlins Times and Rock Springs Rocket-Miner.
A portion of the proceeds will be going to Interfaith-Good Samaritan and LAWS, and the newspaper is accepting donations of dog toys and supplies at the Boomerang office, 320 E. Grand Ave., in downtown Laramie. Donations can be dropped off to one of our sponsors’ locations. Watch for those drop off locations coming soon.
“It’s important to support our local nonprofits, whether they are supporting people or animals,” Loftus said. “We are a community media company and believe in providing opportunities to help local organizations.”
The Laramie Animal Shelter is seeking donations of Pupperoni dog treats, canned Pedigree and canned Friskies cat food. The shelter does not accept cash donations. LAWS is happy to accept cash donations.
It’s free to upload photos with one dog in each photo. It costs 10 cents to cast a vote, and each participant may cast up to 10 votes for $1. There will be a first, second and third place winner that will receive awards that include veterinary services, pet supplies, and a trophy, as well as a photo of the dog and the dog’s owner which will run in the newspaper and at www.boomerange.com. Voting for favorite dogs will begin March 1, with the brackets being narrowed down each week. Updates will be posted every Wednesday and Sunday in March, along with updates along the way.
“We hope everyone will get into the fun of Bark Madness while they enjoy March Madness and make it part of their spring tradition,” Loftus said.
Finally, a 12-month calendar with photos of the final 12 pooches will be available for sale later this year, so watch for details in the future.
“It’s obvious Laramie and Albany County residents love their furry friends and we hope you all post your dogs and vote, vote, vote for your favorites,” Loftus said.
