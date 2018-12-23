In September, Rock River School teacher Kelly Vallier learned she was nominated for the Sanford Teacher Award.
The National University System — a network of education nonprofits — created the award this year to honor K-12 teachers who’ve demonstrated “their commitment to creating inspirational and harmonious classrooms that support student development and achievement.”
Fifty-one teachers — one from each state and the District of Columbia — received the award, which included a cash prize of $10,000.
Susan Bunce wrote the essay that nominated Vallier.
It had been six years since either of one of Bunce’s children was in Vallier’s classroom, but the teacher’s impact hadn’t disappeared.
To be a finalist for the award, Vallier would have to submit her own essay explaining her passion for teaching.
The award’s focus on a teacher’s relationship and students, she said, made her willing to pursue it.
Those relationships have been a major focus of her career.
“I believe that a kid’s social and emotional needs have to be met before learning can take place,” she said. “I think that’s one of my strongest assets as a teacher.”
She wrote an essay draft and read it to her students, who demanded she mail it in.
At the end of November, Vallier found out she was Wyoming’s selection for the inaugural award.
Vallier’s been teaching at Rock River for 23 years.
In her first three years, she worked part-time teaching kindergarten.
When first-grade and fifth-grade teaching positions became available, Vallier applied to move to full-time.
Charlie Cashman, then Rock River’s principal, gave her the job — on the condition that Vallier would teach fifth grade, not first.
“I see something in you that I need for that fifth-grade position,” Cashman told her at the time.
He wanted someone who could be compassionate while also setting high expectations.
“He was really good about reading people,” Vallier said.
At the time, moving up five grades wasn’t what Vallier was expecting — nor wanting.
“It was just a jump that I didn’t foresee taking,” she said.
And yet, it was there where Vallier found her calling.
Since then, she’s been teaching fifth-graders and sixth-graders in one classroom. Depending on the school’s enrollment, fourth-graders are part of her class, too.
Her largest classroom had 17 students. The smallest had eight.
Having multiple grades in one classroom, Vallier said, creates an “interesting dynamic.”
“Especially when you have the three grade levels, you really see the younger kids maturing faster,” she said. “By the time they’re with me in sixth grade, they know the expectations.”
Having her students “loop,” she said, helps avoid re-teaching. She can move through material faster.
Juggling multiple grades also creates new challenges. She has to keep one grade busy while she’s introducing new material to the other.
“I guess I just don’t know any different,” she said. “It takes planning. It takes creativity. It challenges me every day, because you can’t be everywhere at once.”
Having students for upward of three years also creates deeper ties with those kids.
Principal Jeremy Qualls said Vallier is “kind of the surrogate mom” for Rock River students.
“The kids will come to her when they have problems,” he said.
Qualls is the only administrator at Rock River. When he’s gone, Vallier is the “designated principal” and handles disciplinary issues.
“What I like about teaching here is after they leave sixth grade, I still have a relationship with them,” Vallier said. “I still have college kids that will call me and ask me for advice. It’s those bonds that you make in such a small community like this.”
Vallier has two children now working in the school. Her son, Ty, is Rock River’s agriculture educator.
Dallie Bowers, Vallier’s daughter, is the school’s Title I coordinator.
Her impact is leading others into education, as well.
When 24-year-old Cassidy Newkirk had Vallier as a teacher, she had no interest in teaching.
“I told her I would never teach and never come back,” Newkirk said.
In high school, Newkirk maintained a close relationship with her former teacher, however.
At the time, Newkirk was interested in studying art in college.
Some other adults discouraged that, and Newkirk entered the University of Wyoming with her major listed as “undecided.”
With the encouragement of Vallier, Newkirk eventually pursued a bachelor of fine arts.
“I would just tell her: Follow your heart. Do what you want to do. I recognized she has talent,” Vallier said.
“She can see what kids are interested and passionate about, and she taps into that,” Newkirk said. “Some of the most important decisions I’ve made in my life, I didn’t make before I talked to her. I knew I could get an honest, unbiased opinion.”
In 2015, Newkirk was asked to paint the sinking of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The USS Arizona Final Salute campaign commissioned the painting, and prints were sold to raise money to send four surviving Marines, who escaped the attack, back to Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.
The roughly 750 hours of painting it took delayed Newkirk’s graduation from UW, and she relied on the support of her former teacher teacher to help finish the work.
“After leaning on Kelly during the toughest times, I decided I wanted to do that for someone,” Newkirk said.
After she graduated from UW with her BFA in 2017, Newkirk decided she wanted to become an art teacher.
This fall, she came back to Rock River, working in Vallier’s classroom as a paraprofessional.
“One of the main reasons I came back is Mrs. Vallier,” she said. “If there was one person in the whole entire world I wanted to learn how to teach from, it was her.”
Considering the major impact she already has at Rock River School, some have encouraged Vallier to pursue a master’s degree, which would make her a candidate to be a principal.
But Vallier has no desire to leave the classroom.
“I think she affects more lives here than in the principal’s office,” Newkirk said.
So much of that impact, Newkirk said, comes from Vallier’s ability to make a student feel special.
“She always sees you for who you are,” Newkirk said. “When I had her, it wasn’t like you were just in a class of students. You were in a class of individuals. When you have a teacher like Mrs. Vallier, it makes you feel like this is the one place you matter.”
Vallier’s genuine interest in her students, Qualls said, also help them to achieve academically.
“Kids will do a lot for you if they know that you genuinely care,” Qualls said. “Regardless of whether she’s having a tough morning, they’re going to get the same teacher every day, and they reciprocate that energy.”
Children today, Vallier said, face more challenges than they have in the past. Some of that comes from their home life, but she said there’s also more expectations for them to maximize their extracurriculars.
“I think there’s a lot more pressure being put on kids these days, and you have to hone in on that,” she said. “In order to be an empathetic teacher, you have to remember you don’t know all they are coming to you with, and the only thing you can control is what goes on between your four walls. Every child has a right to feel good about who they are, and if you can make them feel good about themselves at least one time each day, you see it on their faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.