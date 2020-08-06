Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org
THURSDAY
LARAMIE HIGH SCHOOL GOLFERS MEETING for parents and players will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Washington Park by the bandshell. We will discuss the upcoming season and tell you what you need in order to participate in LHS Golf- see you there!
