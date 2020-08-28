Albany County announces four openings for three Boards/Commissions

n Albany County Predator Management Control District (2)

n Albany County Historic Preservation Board (1)

n Albany County Fair Board (1)-unexpired term

Applications Close Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Applications available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office – 525 Grand Avenue, Suite 202 or online at www.co.albany.wy.us

For information call 307.721.5533 

