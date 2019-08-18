How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Laramie quilter is a contestant at AQS QuiltWeek-Charleston, 2019
American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, recently announces Sherry Reynolds, of Laramie, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Eternal Beauty, at AQS QuiltWeek — Charleston, South Carolina.
AQS QuiltWeek — Charleston features 450 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 43 states and 12 countries.
Wyoming Main Street launches Made on Main in Laramie and Rock Springs
Wyoming Main Street, a program of the Wyoming Business Council, is launching a Made on Main pilot program aimed at placing small manufacturers and producers in vacant downtown spaces to enhance entrepreneurship and business diversity in downtown communities.
Wyoming is the first state in the nation to undertake this type of program.
Laramie and Rock Springs applied and were accepted as the first two communities that will launch the pilot program.
To participate in Laramie’s Made on Main, launching Aug. 28, email downtownlaramie@gmail.comor call 307-760-3355. The task force meeting starts at 9 a.m. followed by a focus group with manufactures at 10 a.m. and economic development partners at 11 a.m. The task force will gather again after lunch, from 1-4 p.m., to develop next steps.
CSBG Board looking for candidates
The Community Services Block Grant Board is accepting applications for Board members who will be elected to represent the low-income population. The application form and information are available at www.accsbg.org or by calling (307)742-9189. The application deadline is August 30. Candidates must reside in Albany County, be at least 18 years old, and be able to participate in Board meetings. They may not be employed by or serve on the board of a CSBG-funded agency, but they may receive services from CSBG-funded agencies. Candidates do not have to be low-income but must be able to represent the county’s low-income population. The Board administers the county’s CSBG funds, which help individuals living at or below 125% of the federal poverty level.
Two Walk with a Doc events coming up
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m. today at Washington Park. Dr. Shaun Shafer, ophthalmologist, will discuss “A Special Focus on Macular Degeneration.”
n Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Washington Park. Caleb Brackett, WWAMI medical student, will discuss “The Dieter’s Dilemma: What Should I Eat?”
Eppson planning meal in the park
The Eppson Center for Seniors Annual Chicken in the Park picnic summer event is at 4:30 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 1230 Garfield St. Weather permitting, it will be hosted in the outdoor area behind the church building. If inclement weather occurs, it will be moved indoors to the Church Fellowship Room.
Tickets are required.
A delicious meal of fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, cookies and watermelon will be served. In addition to the opportunity to socialize with friends, entertainment will be provided by the Mavericks.
This picnic takes the place of the usual Monday Night meal at the Eppson center.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Amelia Kelso from Zenith Business Services. Guests are always welcome.
e2e Wyoming relaunches with meeting in Laramie
e2e Wyoming will relaunch in Laramie with a meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave.
e2e, an educational networking program designed to improve the climate for the startup and growth of entrepreneurial companies, will now be a monthly program that will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, with locations alternating between Coal Creek Tap and Bond’s Brewing Company in Laramie.
To register for the e2e meeting, call the WTBC at (307) 766-6399 or email wtbcdesk@uwyo.edu.
PVA to meet Tuesday
Progressive Voter Alliance will celebrate its first anniversary at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors. This forum-style meeting affords anyone the opportunity to speak for 2 minutes about any subject. It is a great way to learn what is going on in our community and how you can get involved.
The featured speakers for August are Rob Colter and Pam Brekken. Rob will talk about “Stoicism” and how this philosophy can help us become advocates for a better community. Pam will give us an update for Home on the Range and what we can do to support this animal sanctuary.
Driving course planned for Wednesday
An AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdayat the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants 55 years of age or older who complete the class will be eligible for a discount on their automobile insurance. The class is $15 for AARP Members and $20 for non AARP Members.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class.
Climate change group to meet Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. CCL supports Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Come in the southeast entrance off the patio.
Albany County CattleWomen Cookout set for
The Albany County CattleWomen will host the last cookout of the year Thursday at the Lonesome Fox Ranch in the McFadden area. The cost of the meal is $15 (cash or check). It will be smoked beef and pork (prepared by Joe Bowers of Rancher’s Supply), baked potatoes, green beans, rolls, Bundt cakes and drinks. A caravan will leave from the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and head to the ranch. For more information, call Carol Price at 247-9468. This is a wonderful time of year to see McFadden so we hope you will be able to join us.
U.S. fossil energy secretary to visit UW
A top official with the U.S. Department of Energy will visit the University of Wyoming next week as part of a trip to the state to get a firsthand look at the state’s investments in fossil energy technology and the mining industry.
Steven Winberg, assistant secretary of fossil energy, will be on the UW campus Friday to tour university facilities and hear about UW energy research.
At UW, Winberg will tour the Energy Innovation Center (EIC) and learn about UW’s research on carbon capture and storage; air quality; carbon engineering; rare earth elements; and enhanced oil recovery. He’ll take a “virtual energy tour” of Wyoming in UW’s Shell 3D Visualization Center in the EIC.
Food organization hosting community event
Feeding Laramie Valley in celebrating 10 years of community sharing at Food and Fun in the Park, the annual free community event that celebrates and shares fresh healthy food. The event is from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park.
A light lunch will be provided as guests tour the gardens, watch and dance along with Nichol’s Country Dancers, participate in fun activities for all ages, meet llamas, and enjoy live music by local band, Mumble the Peg.
In honor of our 10 year anniversary, we will be hosting a Cake Baking & Decorating Contest for cakes inspired by fresh healthy food. Cakes will be judged, awarded, and shared with the community.
For more information, go to www.feedinglaramievalley.org.
Four board seats open
Albany County recently announced four openings for two boards/commissions: Three spots are open on the Albany County Historic Preservation Board, and one seat is available on the Albany County Predator Management Control Board.
Applications close 5 p.m. Aug. 27. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
For more information, call 721-5533.
Audubon society kicking off fall trips
The Laramie Audubon Society will host a field trip Aug. 31 to the Medicine Bow National Forest to look for high-elevation migratory birds. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson St., to carpool.
Many birds that breed locally, including Dark-eyed Juncos, Yellow-rumped Warblers, and Wilson’s Warblers, form large mixed-species flocks.
The trip will involve hiking several miles on trails or dirt roads. Participants should bring sturdy shoes or boots, sun-protection, layered clothing, water, snacks and birding equipment (e.g., binoculars), if possible. The group plans to return to Laramie at approximately 1 p.m., but those with their own cars are free to set their own schedule.
Relative Theatrics to present ‘An Iliad’
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics will present “An Iliad” by Denis Peterson and Denis O’Hare. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5-7 and Sept. 11-14, with a 3 p.m. matinee Sept. 8, at the Gryphon Theatre. Audience seating is on stage with a limit of 50 tickets per show. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance. Student/seniors par $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, the LPCC ofﬁce or at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Visit www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
NU2U planning annual party
This will be the ninth year NU2U has sponsored a free music event to thank the public for its support of the store. Since NU2U started to get beer donated from the local breweries in 2014, it has been able to also raise money for a local nonprofit with the event. It is always a costume party, and there will be prizes for the best dressed. This year, NU2U will be working in conjunction with the Laramie Pop-Up Art Walk, which will have its artist village next to our event.
The event is from 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6 at NU2U Sports, 116 Custer St. The party is free to the public.
Contact Rob Harder at nu2uwy@gmail.com or 399-5088 or go to www.nu2uwyo.com.
Archaeology fair set for Sept. 7
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages. This free event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range, features Native American Historian Michael, Bad Hand, Terry and rich cultural activities such as Atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and much more.
The event is free to the public.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 for more information.
UW hosting ribbon cutting event for new facility
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, Chair Dave True, UW Acting President Neil Theobald and Dean Michael Pishko invite the public to a ribbon cutting and grand opening event for the UW College of Engineering and Applies Science Engineering Education and Research Facility at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Lewis and 11th streets. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served through the facility until 1:30 p.m.
American Authors to headline Cowboy Kickoff Concert
Tickets are now on sale for the rock band American Authors, headlining the return of the Cowboy Kickoff Concert on Sept. 13 in the University of Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium.
The Mowgli’s open the concert at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions, and beer and wine sales will be available on-site in the Arena-Auditorium concourse.
General admission tickets purchased in advance for the seating bowl cost $30 for adults; $20 for UW students with UW student IDs; and $10 for children 12 years of age and under. Standing-room-only floor tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for students. All tickets purchased the day of the concert will cost $10 more per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at www.GoWyo.com/CowboyKickoff.
2019 Wyoming Buddy Walk set for Sept. 14
The 19th Annual Wyoming Buddy Walk® is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park.
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk® is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming. The annual Wyoming Buddy Walk® also raises money to provide support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Pre-registering by September 1st guarantees a t-shirt of the correct size, a football ticket, and helps registration move more quickly. You can register online at www.wydsa.org. Registration is also available on the day of the walk. For more information, contact Peter Laegreid at 742-6641 or outreach@arkrs.org or visit www.wydsa.org.
