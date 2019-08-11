How to submit to Local Briefs
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LCCC announces spring 2019 graduates, honor roll
The following Laramie students recently graduated from Laramie County Community College:
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS GRADUATES
Tara Austin; Abigail Buchanan, HD; Alex Colson; Madison Gallegos; Kaila Harwood; Sylvia Jernigan, DS; Devon Logar, HD; Ethan MacDougall; Hannah Martin; Kendra Vallier; Ursula Worthy
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE GRADUATES
Bailey Abbott; Nicole Beumer, HD; Dustin Branscom, HD; Zachary Cordes, DS; Dynna Crawford; Julie Finley, HD; Sodkhuu Ganzorig; Jamie Gooch, HD; Gary Lanouette, HD; Thomas Ruess; Charlen Runner; Brian Sorensen; Kollin West, HD; Carrie Wissell, HD
ASSOCIATE IN NURSING GRADUATES
Rachel McConnell; Rebecca Merrill, DS; Abigail Ogden, DS; Lindzy San Javier
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE GRADUATES
Esther Arey; Kyle Beitz; Garick Eckhardt; Jake Gauntlett, HD; Kaila Harwood; Autumn Meyer; Jacob Mikesell; Elizabeth Moon; Chance Morgan; David Thrailkill
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION RECIPIENTS
Konea Dory, Rebecca French, Shelby Schreiner
CREDIT DIPLOMA RECIPIENTS
Jaykob Ahrenholtz, Garrett Alameda, Alex Culnan, Colton Enyeart, Jamie Gooch, James Goodman, Hailey Hysong, Paige Hysong, Craig Jackson, Logan Knaub, Wyatt Means, Andrew Morton, Xavi Ramirez, Darryn Reynolds, Ashlee Suazo, Kathleen Timmons, Kollin West
LCCC announce honor rolls
The following Laramie students were included on the spring 2019 Laramie County Community College honor roll lists:
PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Daniel Ahrenholtz, Darcey Alvarez, Mikayla Asay, Shelby Ashworth, Raine Blanchard, Abigail Buchanan, Dawnette Burleson, Zachary Cordes, Morgan Cousins, Konea Dory, Angela Felt, Julie Finley, Robert Fisch, Jamie Gooch, James Goodman, Susannah Heller, Gary Lanouette, Devon Logar, Ryan Loving, Breanna Mackenzie, Mark Merlino, Umar Mohammed, Chance Morgan, Kellie Perkins, Ticaboo Perkins, Megan Peterson, Xavi Ramirez, Tyler Reiher, Ian Reimers, Jill Rettinger, David Riedel, Shelby Schreiner, Robert Schultz, Abiha Shamshi, Ashlee Suazo, Brianna Thompson
VICE PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Tara Austin, Nickolas Beumer, Grant Duran, Jordan Frazier, Sara Gerard-Rising, Edward Gilbert, Amanda Graves, Dakoata Hardin, Ami Hopper, McKenah Jones, David Mecham, Chloe Mendez, Kara Mickelson, Adriel Ownbey, Dawson Poteet, Samuel Riggs, Samantha Walker
Local student receives associate degree from Adams State University
Gwynaedd Sunshine Howdyshell, from Laramie, recently received an Associate of Arts degree from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado, during the Spring 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 11. Adams State automatically awards associate degrees to students who complete the required credit hours on their way to a bachelor’s degree.
Church hosting picnic, singing event
A Picnic/Psalm Sing is planned for today at Undine Park. All are welcome. The picnic begins at 2 p.m., and singing starts at 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Board to meet Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
City Hall to close early 4 days next week
The city of Laramie City Hall offices will close early to public reception starting at 3:30 p.m. Monday and Wedneday-Friday.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Groundbreaking event slated for Wednesday
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Premier Bone & Joint Centers New Surgery & Physical Therapy Center, 1909 Vista Drive.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
UW Board of Trustees plan teleconference meeting for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during the board’s regular teleconference meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/august_14_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Enrollment open for Montessori Children’s House
Enrollment is open for Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a private non-profit preschool that operates according to the Montessori educational philosophy and a child-led approach to learning. An open house is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the preschool, 607 S. Fourth St. Visitors can tour the classroom, meet the teachers and ask questions. The school is open to children from 3-5 years old and offers half-day, school-day or full-day enrollment options. Go to mchlaramie.org or find the organization on Facebook.
Exhibit reception planned for Thursday
A reception for the exhibition “Western Explorations: The Wyoming Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition, 2018 and 2019” is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. The reception is free to the public.
This year’s curator is Ruth Bruno, the Art in Public Places Program Manager with Colorado Creative Industries.
The artists included in this year’s Biennial Fellowship Exhibition are, from 2018: Margaret K. Haydon (Laramie), Patrick Kikut (Laramie), and Robert Martinez (Riverton), and from 2019: Joe Arnold (Laramie), Elaine Olafson Henry (Big Horn), and Andy Kincaid (Wilson).
Artists who received Honorable Mentions in 2018 are: Ashley Hope Carlisle (Laramie), Andy Kincaid (Wilson), and Rani Robison (Laramie), and in 2019: Sonja Caywood (Dayton), Brittney Denham (Sheridan), and Wendell Field (Jackson).
Screen printing event planned for local teens
Screen printing workshops with artist Nikki PikeTeens for ages 13-18 is planned for three dates in Laramie.
Join Denver-based artist and activist Pike for a screen printing workshop and live printing demo. Participants will work with museum educators to begin the process with an idea-generating workshop.
n Idea Generation Workshop: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum Shelton Studio
n Pop Up Art Walk Screen printing event (optional): 3-8 p.m. Sept. 6 in downtown Laramie
n Teen Screen printing workshop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum Shelton Studio
Admission is $20 per person. Participation maxes out at 10 attendees.
Email katie.christensen@uwyo.edu for more information.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Aug. 23
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council will meet at 8 a.m. Aug. 23 in the BP Collaboration Center on the UW campus.
The council will receive updates on the search for a new executive director and the School of Energy Resources’ biennial budget request, and hold presentations from the school’s divisions outlining goals for the upcoming academic year.
People with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the School of Energy Resources at (307) 766-6897. Information about the School of Energy Resources is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.
Two events for canines planned
Dog Day at the Park is slated for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25 in Washington Park.
Dog Day at the Pool is set for 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Outdoor Leisure Pool at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Admission is $3 per dog.
Poetry event set for Aug. 29
Marie Marchand is the author of “Pink Sunset Luminaries,” published in 2018 and featuring 100 lyrical poems exploring love, nature, beauty and wonder. She leads interactive poetry workshops for youth and adults, believing that poetry has the power to transform despair into hope. She is a winner of the 2019 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards and the 2017 Sue Boynton Poetry Contest. Her sestina ‘How Words Set Us Free’ recently won first place in the Wyoming Writers, Inc. Poetry Contest.
A poetry reading with Marchand is set for 7-8:30 p.m. at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The event is free to the public.
Contact Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org or 721-2580 or go to www.acplwy.org for more information.
Four board seats open
Albany County recently announced four openings for two boards/commissions:
Three spots are open on the Albany County Historic Preservation Board, and one seat is available on the Albany County Predator Management Control Board.
Applications close 5 p.m. Aug. 27. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
For more information, call 721-5533.
Hospice presents Wine Gala fundraiser
Hospice of Laramie’s annual Wine Gala fundraiser is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The yearly celebration is the major fundraiser for Hospice. The Wine Gala is set to feature a wide selection of wines, hors d’oeuvres and desserts from regional restaurants and vintners. A silent auction will include prizes such as travel packages, artwork, goods and services and wine. The evening will be hosted by Denise Deem and Peter Parolin. Tickets are $60 until Aug. 15 at the Hospice of Laramie office, 1754 Centennial Drive, or www.hospiceoflaramie.org. Starting Aug. 16, tickets will be $70 each. Contact Amanda Korpitz at events@hospiceoflaramie.org or 745-9254 for more information.
Cooper Center planning comedy production
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts will present classic Italian comedy called “Commedia dell’arte” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 at 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
Originating in Italy, “Commedia dell’arte” (meaning: Comedy of the Arts or Comedy of the Profession) was an early form of professional theatre popular throughout Europe from the 16th-18th centuries. Characterized by masked “types” or stock characters, Commedia is performed using both improvisation and scripted material based on sketches and scenarios.
A special characterization of Commedia is the story or plot is often sacrificed for lazzo (pronounced: la-tso). A lazzo is a joke, or something foolish or witty.
Email events@arkrs.org or call 742-3996 for more information.
Methodist church planning weekly youth ministry
JAM (Jesus and Me) Youth Ministry is planned for Sundays Sept. 8-March 8 at United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
This exciting youth ministry is for youth grades kindergarten-high school. Each night includes Bible study, recreation play, worship skills and family time including dinner. Admission is $90-$110.
For more information, go to www.laramieumc.org/youth or email umcjam@gmail.com.
Downtown Mash-Up to offer music, food, fun for UW students, community
University of Wyoming students and other members of the UW and Laramie communities have an opportunity to enjoy live music and food, compete for a scavenger hunt prize, receive exclusive swag and participate in other activities from 7-11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in downtown Laramie.
The event also will serve as a tuneup for the Sept. 28 UW football game vs. Nevada-Las Vegas, as members of the UW cheer squad will be in attendance. The event will be part of UW Family Weekend, offering students and families a fun evening.
UW Transit and Parking Services buses will transport UW students to and from downtown Friday, with buses running between 6-8 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight.
Music will be provided by The Locals and The Woodpile.
UW Art Museum benefit gala to celebrate new fall exhibition
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host its 25th annual gala fundraiser at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Centennial Complex.
“Fantastical Night at the Museum” is planned as a fun-filled, fantastic evening of art, food, libations, music, dancing, an auction and friends. The theme this year celebrates a new exhibition, “(re)Evolution: Enrique Gomez de Molina and Troy Abbott.” Formal attire with a fantastical flair is requested, event organizers say.
The event is hosted by the UW Art Museum National Advisory Board and provides significant financial support for museum exhibitions, collections, education and outreach.
For tickets or sponsorship levels, visit www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events/benefit-gala-2019 or call the UW Art Museum’s administrative assistant at 766-3477.
