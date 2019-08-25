How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Be a grandparent in the classroom
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies welcomes those who are 55 or better and would like to work with children in the classroom. While supporting children and teachers, senior volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid leave and mileage reimbursement. Grandparents are willing to commit to 15-20 hours per week (or more) and a background check. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents care about their community and want to make a difference in the lives of children and in their own lives – many health and well-being benefits have been documented! Any senior interested in participating in this Senior Corps program, including veterans, call 307.223.1051 or visit 968 North 9th Street in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Writing contest announced
The Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America are hosting their annual micro-mystery (six words) contest, and all writers are invited to submit their work. The RMMWA includes the state of Wyoming which is represented on the board of directors by Jeffrey Lockwood.
Laramie woman named to lead new prayer program
The National Day of Prayer Task Force recently named Laramie resident Gina Gibson its new Ambassador for Children, to lead a new initiative called Children in Prayer for American. Gibson, who also serves as state coordinator and area leader for the task force, said in a news release that she hoped to develop programming to encourage children to pray for the country. Gibson is also hoping to start a pilot prayer group for Laramie children. Gibson runs Lighthouse Ministries of Laramie and works as a children’s pastor. The National Day of Prayer is held on the first Thursday in May. Go to nationaldayofprayer.org.
City announces street closures
The city of Laramie recently announced 30th Street between Reynolds and Harney streets will be closed until 5 p.m. Aug. 30.
According to a city of Laramie release, Black Hills Energy will be installing a transmission line that forces this road closure.
Another closure of the same stretch of road is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sept. 4 until 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
Laramie Kennel Club to host Responsible Dog Ownership Days at Dog Day in the Park
The Laramie Kennel Club will have an information table and a watering station at Dog Days in the Park. Every year, the American Kennel Club invites its more than 5,000 affiliated dog clubs, along with other pet-related organizations, to host Responsible Dog Ownership Days to help educate the public in their communities about the responsibilities of dog ownership and help current owners enhance their relationships with their pets. Owning a dog has endless pleasures and rewards, but we all need a friendly reminder about the obligations we have to our pets in return.
Fair board hosting special meeting
Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Albany County Fair Board/ appreciation supper for the Albany County Fair superintendents will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St.
Albany County Bereaved Parents group to meet
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. at the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents.
ACoPP planning forum
Albany County for Proper Policing is hosting a second community forum. This follow-up forum will be an educational evening about community oversight boards where attendees discuss why civilian oversight of law enforcement is necessary, what forms it can take and how more than 100 communities across the country have given their residents the ability to police the police.
Meet ACoPP at 6 p.m. Thursday the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Childcare and light refreshments will be provided.
Legitimate change will only manifest when you get involved in this conversation and direct how Albany County’s law enforcement operates.
Go to www.acopp.org for more information, RSVP to the Facebook event page or simply join the forum.
TOAST are event to return
TOAST (Teen Open Art Studio Time) is set to meet from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum in the Shelton Studio.
This free, open studio time is for middle school and high school youth to explore, express and empower through self-guided art creation. Email Michelle Visser at mvisser@uwyo.edu for more information.
Annual Back to School Bash set for Thursday
The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters & Albany County School District No. 1 Back to School Bash is from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Undine Park.
The bash is designed to celebrate that school is back in session and it is a great opportunity to learn what resources are available to families and youth in Laramie. Big Brothers Big Sisters is also having an Open House at the Mentor Center right across the street. Come check us out and enjoy free food, entertainment, games, and giveaways. It is all free. For more information, call BBBS at 742-2227.
Roxie’s hosting party to kick off football season
A Roxie’s Street Party is planned for 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday outside of the restaurant at the corner of Third Street and Grand Avenue. Open container is from 5 p.m.-midnight.
The Cowboy State Brewing Cornhole Tournament starts at 5 p.m. Boards will be set up earlier for those who want to practice. CSB beer and food will be available. The tournament is a $20 buy in, and the winning team takes it all. The second-place team wins CSB merch. Register by messaging Cowboy State Brewing or Roxie’s on Grand on Facebook or Instagram. The tournament is limited to 64 teams, and players must be 21 or older.
Live music is from 8 p.m.-midnight, and a DJ dance party is from midnight-2 a.m.
Silent disco for UW students planned for Friday
A silent disco for University of Wyoming students is at 8:30 p.m. Friday on Prexy’s Pasture.
Students must present valid UW student IDs to receive headphones for the dance.
The 7220 Entertainment Late-Night Events Committee will host the silent disco.
For more information about 7220 Entertainment, visit www.uwyo.edu/7220entertainment; like 7220 Entertainment on Facebook; follow on Twitter and Instagram; or add @wyounion on Snapchat.
Individuals needing assistance to attend this event should call the Campus Activities Center at (307) 766-6340.
Downtown Clinic celebrating 20 years
A Downtown Clinic open house anniversary celebration is from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at 611 S. Second St. The event is free to the public.
Household item giveaway for UW international students set for Saturday
The annual household item giveaway for international students attending the University of Wyoming is scheduled Saturday in the parking and circle drive area south of the Cheney International Center.
Those with items to donate are asked to enter between 11th and 12th streets off Ivinson Avenue between 7-7:45 a.m. The students will be allowed to take items beginning at 8 a.m.
Only the following items on this list will be accepted:
n Dishes, kitchenware, small appliances
n Household decor items
n Furniture (must be approved by ISS)
n Winter wear (nonwinter clothing and shoes will not be accepted)
n Bedding, blankets, sheets, towels, etc.
n Children’s items
For more information about the event, call the ISS office at (307) 766-5193 or email uwglobal@uwyo.edu.
Hazard tree removal to temporarily affect access in the Brooklyn Lake area
A stewardship hazard tree removal operation along Forest Road 317 (Brooklyn Lake Road) will begin Sept. 3. The road and several recreation sites will be temporarily closed for safety during the roadside hazard tree removal work.
Impacted sites include Brooklyn Lake Campground, Sheep Lake Trailhead, east trailhead for Glacier Lakes Trail, and the west trailhead for North Fork Trail. Work will also occur within Nash Fork Campground, which is currently closed but expected to reopen in some capacity in future years following the hazard tree treatment.
The 317 Road will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Forest visitors should pay attention to signage in the area.
For more information about the project, contact Brooke Owens, Timber Management Assistant with the Laramie Ranger District, brooke.d.owens@usda.gov.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators set for Sept. 4
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is set for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Sept. 4 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum Entrance Hall. Special guest artist Nikki Pike will discuss “Is this Land Your Land?”Her work is a new acquisition to the art museum’s collection. The event is led by art museum curators, and discussions are casual and informal. The event is free to the public, and lunch is provided following the conversation.
Contact the UW Art Museum at uwartmus@uwyo.edu or 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more informaiton.
LCBA announces 2 events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events planned:
n RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR UNDERWRITER LABORATORIES: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at 2212 Cumulus Drive. UL will celebrate its expansion into the Spec Building at Cirrus Sky Technology Park. Drinks & Hors d’oeuvres will be catered by O’Dwyers. The event is free to the public.
n BUSINESS AFTER HOURS BBQ FOR BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at 2405 Grand Ave. RSVP at www.bluefcu.com.
Nikki Pike planning artist talk
A artist talk featuring Nikki Pike is from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 5 in Visual Arts Building Room 111 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
Denver-based artist Pike will speak about her process and production in the studio and on the street. She is an artist and activist committed to serving the community through her art practice and role as an educator.
The event is free to the public.
Contact the UW Art Museum at uwartmus@uwyo.edu or 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
StudioWYO Presents: The Still Tide and MantisGrove
StudioWYO is kicking off the fall semester with a bang with a concert from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 5 at the University of Wyoming Gardens.
MantisGrove is Seth Leininger, a solo musician who blends elements of surf rock, chillwave, psychedelic and experimental sounds into a dream world of the imagination. Having always considered himself a version of a “lost boy,” his songs from debut EP “Noon Blue” reflect the gain and loss of love and friendship.
The Still Tide is the seasoned, luminous sound of multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Anna Morsett. Along with co-founding member and guitarist Jacob Miller, the band has added fourreleases, two European tours and sold out headlining shows to their resume.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.