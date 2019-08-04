How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Area students graduate from Fort Hays State University
A local student recently graduated from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., in the spring 2019 semester.
Shane Allen Yamashiro, of Laramie, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Laramie insurance agent earns award
Safeco Insurance has selected Brad M. Jackson, owner and licensed insurance agent of Laramie Investment Company, for an Award of Excellence. Fewer than 5% of insurance agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance personal lines receive this prestigious honor.
Jackson provides clients with the insurance protection they need at the right price. To receive a Safeco Award of Excellence, an insurance agent must have a strong relationship with Safeco and superior underwriting skills. Jackson has earned Safeco’s Award of Excellence two times.
WYDOT adds new truck warning sign on Highway 230
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has installed a new truck warning sign on Wyoming Highway 230 west of Woods Landing to further warn truckers of the steep descent and sharp curves from the top of the Woods Creek canyon to Woods Landing.
WYDOT crews installed the sign July 23. It is in addition to new chevron signs that will be added to curves on Highway 230 later this summer as part of a statewide project.
Over the last few months, two tractor trailers have crashed coming down Woods Creek canyon. The new sign at the top of the canyon is a product of that meeting.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has also increased enforcement on Highway 230 and is planning further commercial vehicle enforcement.
Walk with a Doc set for today
The next Walk with a Doc event is planned for 1:30 p.m. today at Washington Park.
Terri Longhurst, executive director of Hospice of Laramie, will discuss “Hospice: It’s about living.”
Interfaith to reopen, distribute commodities
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently moved from the Laramie Plains Civic Center to a new building at 712 Canby St., across from LaBonte Park. The commodities shipment from this month has been changed and people can now pick up the shipment anytime 11 am.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday next week. Interfaith is currently closed to the public as staff members get all of their items moved, but will reopen at 11 a.m. Monday.
HORAH hosting community gathering
Home On the Range Animal Haven will be hosting a community gathering at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors to share ideas and discuss an opportunity to lease 42 acres of fenced property.
The property has grass and some water running and is close to town.
To move forward with this opportunity, there is a need to get utilities to the property, barn(s) for the animals, outbuildings for hay and equipment and a place for an animal caregiver to live.
Ideas of how to accomplish what is needed include pole barns, barn kits, Quonset huts, garage kits, stick built options and Yurts.
Call Deb at 760-0534 or Pam at 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
Commission to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is slated for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County COurthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Health classes, events planned for August
The Albany County WIC Clinic has the following classes planned for August:
n Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and noon Aug 21 at the clinic, 609 S. Second St.
n A free breastfeeding class is at 10 a.m. Aug. 14.
Call 721-2535 for more information about the WIC classes.
The Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition has the following events planned for August:
n Free community breastfeeding cafés are from 11-12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 20 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
n A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Turtle Rock Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Kiwanis to host Lasso Events
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Tim Snowbarger from Lasso Events. Guests are always welcome.
Book group to discuss work from local author
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Staking Her Claim: Women Homesteading the West” by local author Marcia Meredith Hensley.
Hensley will attend the meeting to discuss her book. Instead of talking about the rights of women, the frontier women in Hensley’s book, based on letters and journals of real-life women, grabbed the opportunity to become landowners by homesteading in the still wild west of the early 1900s.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for September is “Orphan Train” by Christina Kline. All are welcome to attend.
Rummage sale to benefit local choirs trip to Carnegie Hall
A rummage sale is slated for 2-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall in the lower level of the United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Avenue. The location is handicap accessible.
The adult choir of the United Presbyterian Church has been invited to join a national choir in November for the premiere of Joseph Martin’s new oratorio at Carnegie Hall in New York City. They will be the only singers representing Wyoming. There is something for everybody at this sale: small appliances; jigsaw puzzles; linens; holiday items; books; games; tools; camping equipment; baby bouncers; toys; kitchen items; fine art; and more. Items are priced to sell.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
The monthly meeting of the PFLAG Laramie Chapter will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 E Garfield St. PFLAG unites people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies. Chapter meetings are hosted the second Thursday of the month and are open to all. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
LCBA plans events for August and beyond
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS:
n 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday for UniWyo Federal Credit Union
n 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 15 for Black Hills Energy Ribbon Cutting
n 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 22 for First Interstate Bank
n MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON: noon-1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Holiday Inn Laramie
n STARTUP WEEKEND LARAMIE: Oct 4-6 at the University of Wyoming College of Business
n AG APPRECIATION BANQUET: Oct. 11 at the Gateway Center
BLVFD planning fundraiser
Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 4 will be hosting the annual Chili Contest fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 3987 Wyoming Highway 230, approximately 40 miles west of Laramie. There will be food, music, raffles and a silent auction and live auction.
The chili contest features various types of red, green and white chili. Attendees are asked to vote for their favorite chili. A prize will be given for the winning chili in each category. Meal tickets are $6 each for your choice of a bowl of chili, a hamburger or hot dog with or without a scoop of chili. Call Teri at 307-703-0169 for more information.
Local Democrats to meet Aug. 12
The Albany County Democrats August Central Committee meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Newcomers and kids welcome. Free childcare is available.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Board, Main Street to update Downtown Laramie Commercial District
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board and the Laramie Main Street Alliance are updating the Downtown Laramie Commercial District.
The organizations will be set up in the northwest corner of the Depot Lot from 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market with an interactive exhibit.
The public is invited to an architectural field survey and research day from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at 115 Ivinson Ave. to note architectural features that make local buildings unique. Later, from 1:30-3 p.m., participants will be meeting in the Wyoming Room at the Albany County Public Library to help discover stories from downtown Laramie’s past through research.
Check the Downtown Laramie Faebook page or contact Carly-Ann at 307-214-7747 or carlyanncarruthers@gmail.com.
ACGS meeting set for Aug. 13
You can get in touch with your past and Wyoming’s history through archived Wyoming Newspapers. Genealogists will find a wealth of valuable information here, all first-hand accounts of local news from Wyoming’s earliest days in the digitized Wyoming Newspaper archives. Chris Van Burgh, Database Instruction Librarian, Wyoming State Library will be the speaker at the next meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. He will give an overview of what all is included in this large collection of newspapers and offer tips for searching the database. ACGS meetings are free to the public. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Mural block party set for Aug. 14
The Leadership Laramie Class of 2017-2019, in partnership with the Moose Lodge, is completing a mural on the side of the Moose Lodge building.
The mural should be completed by Thursday, and a Mural Block Party and Unveiling is slated for 5-7 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Moose Lodge parking lot, 409 S. Third St.
There will be food trucks, celebration and more. The event is open to the community.
The mural artist is Danya Aletebi.
Major sponsors are Star Awards, Bank of the West and Laramie Main Street Alliance.
