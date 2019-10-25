Outdoor enthusiasts and others visiting the Plains Lakes can soon enjoy picnics and other gatherings after Jamison Bade built tables and sitting areas at each lake for his Eagle Scout service project.
The Eagle rank is the highest level in Boy Scouts and tasks the aspiring Eagle Scout with planning, developing and leading a service project to help the community.
Bade, a seventh-grader at Laramie Middle School, said he brainstormed with Wyoming Game and Fish to come up with the topic for his service project.
“My mom, she works here, so she said that the Game and Fish had a lot of fun projects,” Bade said. “That’s what made us reach out to them.”
Micah Morris, habitat and access biologist with Game and Fish for the Laramie region, said he and Bade started by brainstorming “what we could do to better the areas” and outlined subsequent details for the project, including plans, materials, budgeting and more.
“You start with the logistics, plans, brainstorming, go to fiscal, and then you’re doing the hands-on stuff,” Morris said.
Earlier this week, Bade said his mother and Morris helped him start the project.
“We placed the concrete and the concrete forms,” he said. “We went around to each of the different lakes and did that.”
On Wednesday, Bade and some of his friends, fellow troop members and Game and Fish employees stayed warm working in a garage at the Game and Fish offices on Adams Street as they constructed and stained the wooden picnic tables.
Bade said he hoped to get the tables placed on the concrete forms Thursday, weather permitting.
Although Game and Fish helped spark the idea for the project, Bade said he and his dad like to go fishing at the lakes. His dad helped inspire him to become an Eagle Scout as well.
“My dad said it looks really good on a résumé for a job, and it’s just good skills to know for later in life,” he said.
Game and Fish frequently works with local scouts pursuing the Eagle Rank; Morris said he’s worked on two service projects already in his four years with the department. Collaborating with the scouts not only helps the aspiring Eagle Scout achieve their goal, but it also helps Game and Fish “incorporate the community with us as much as we can.”
“It was kind of dual-purpose; help them help us,” Morris said. “If we can, we keep it local; helping the boy scouts, that’s a good way to do it. It also helps us, because public areas need to be better for the people.”
