Laramie resident Samuel Pennington, 23, is scheduled to go to a high-intensity drug treatment program after being released from jail in January.
Pennington was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to causing numerous fires around Laramie between September 2018 and January 2019.
Prosecutor Becky Farley had recommended at sentencing that Pennington be sentenced to 3-5 years imprisonment.
Farley said the case merited prison time because, in part, of the risk that Pennington could have injured someone.
Pennington has been in jail since Jan. 15, and Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken ruled to suspend an 8-10 year prison sentence and have Pennington released from jail in January to attend a 12-month-minimum in-patient drug treatment program or in Laramie County’s drug court program.
The prison sentence could be reinstated if Pennington were to violate the terms of his probation or not complete his drug treatment.
Pennington’s mother, Maranatha Feldman, urged for Pennington not to be imprisoned lest he “spiral out of control.”
“He started off at the University of Wyoming with 32 college credits — knocked out his freshman year before he came to Laramie,” Feldman said. “In my opinion, he has just got mixed up in some bad things in the college lifestyle and I think coming back home to us, having a support system in Cheyenne, getting into some treatment is going to bring him back to the person that he was.”
Ultimately Kricken said that avoiding prison would be the best chance to rehabilitate Pennington.
“Sending you off to a period of incarceration with no opportunity to treat what got you here in the first place is not going to help you and maybe more importantly, it’s not going to help society,” Kricken said. “It’s not going to help Albany County or Laramie County or the state of Wyoming when we look at the fact that you’re 23 years old and you’ve got a long life ahead of you.”
After an extensive Laramie Police Department investigation, Pennington was charged in January with seven counts of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary.
The first fire in a dumpster at The Verge Apartments, since renamed to Alight Laramie, was reported by Pennington himself.
“Pennington claimed he had gone outside of his apartment to smoke a cigarette and noticed the fire,” the affidavit said. “It should be noted that the view of the dumpster from Building 4 is blocked by Building 6.”
Three other fires allegedly started by Pennington — vehicle fires on Oct. 18 and Jan. 8 and a trash compacter fire Jan. 14 — were also located at The Verge near his apartment. The trash compacter and both vehicles had extensive fire damage; the affidavit said one vehicle had been “fully engulfed in flames” and the other vehicle fire “shattered out all of the windows, causing extensive damage.”
Another witness saw someone with a backpack walking east on McCollum Street, away from a Dec. 14 vehicle fire located at 3125 Grand Ave., a police affidavit states.
