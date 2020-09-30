Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
• John Mason, 26, Sinclair, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, improper lane use, and driving without a license.
SUNDAY
• Alexandro Villa, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding police, and interference.
• Jessica Worden, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.
• John Vilkatis, 61, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 9:21 a.m., 900 block of Third, theft.
• 10:05 a.m., 100 block of Grand, accident.
• 11:25 a.m., 200 block of Colorado, burglary of vehicle.
• 11:25 a.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
• 12:15 p.m., 700 block of Colorado, theft.
• 1:57 p.m., 800 block of University, accident.
• 6:10 p.m., 2500 block of Monroe, burglary of vehicle.
• 7:20 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, assault and battery.
Albany County Sheriff’s DepartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 8:10 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 7:13 a.m., Albany County area, burglary.
