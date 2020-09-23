Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
• Logan Wilson, 19, Burns, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
• Garrett Wilson, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
• Alan Hinkle, 74, Rock River, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
• Alexander McDonald, 56, California, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Christopher Giorgis, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Randy Watts, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Tanner Kremer, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and improper lane use.
• Mohammed Alsuwaidan, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, and driving without a license.
• Kaitlyn Noel, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
• Alexandro Villa, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, interference, and battery.
• Shelbie Jones, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
MONDAY
• Joy Watkins, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Tiffany Reed, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 9:16 a.m., 1600 block of Custer, unauthorized use of vehicle.
• 12:10 p.m., 600 block of 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:14 p.m., 300 block of 13th, accident.
• 7:01 p.m., 2200 block of Grand, accident.
• 8:43 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 9:08 p.m., 1600 block of Grand, hit and run.
SATURDAY
• 1:24 a.m., 1700 block of Harney, alleged impaired driver.
• 3:43 p.m., 100 block of Sixth, theft.
• 4:11 p.m., 800 block of Second, bike theft.
• 5:20 p.m., 500 block of Harney, accident.
• 7:51 p.m., 500 block of Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
• 10:22 p.m., 1800 block of Curtis, possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:59 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
• 11:37 p.m., 600 block of 30th, minor in possession.
SUNDAY
• 2:41 a.m., 900 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
• 3:08 a.m., 300 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
• 2:31 a.m., 200 block of Fremont, alleged impaired driver.
• 2:47 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, hit and run.
• 2:52 p.m., 400 block of Mitchell, assault and battery.
• 3:43 p.m., 300 block of 24th, accident.
