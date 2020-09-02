Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY• Nevada Patzer, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Franklin Hughes, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and driving while under suspension.
• Juan Curley, 46, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under suspension and following too close.
SATURDAY
• Samuel Bartko, 32, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
• Blake Travnicek, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
• Rylan Mocko, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without insurance.
• Elena Lore, 18, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
• Ian Pfaff, 18, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
• Jeremy Albert, 24, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
• Austin Beckner, 23, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
• Mitchell Blakely, 36, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, possessing a controlled substance, and driving while under suspension.
• Zachary Bulmer, 26, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, interference, and driving while under suspension.
• Michael Franklin, 23, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.
• Jamie Franklin, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY• Dylan Konija, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, vandalism, and underage consumption of alcohol.
• Brendon Pase, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and improper lane use.
• Bruce Hunter, 56, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
• Elie Rushing, 26, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Brian Kirby, 54, Greely, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and driving while under suspension.
• Fred Marjorie, 61, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY• 12:15 p.m., 300 block of Russell, bike theft.
• 12:49 p.m., 2400 block of Ninth, animal bite.
• 2:28 p.m., 1900 block of Banner, vandalism.
• 5:34 p.m., 700 block of Canby, assault.
• 6:06 p.m., 1600 block of Barratt, vandalism.
• 10:12 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
FRIDAY• 1:00 a.m., 800 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
• 1:10 p.m., 1100 block of 45th, hit and run.
• 2:01 p.m., 1200 block of 18th, theft.
• 2:38 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, theft.
• 2:48 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:41 p.m., 19 block of Corthell, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY• 5:38 a.m., 800 block of 15th, accident.
• 1:23 a.m., 100 block of Sixth, possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:30 a.m., 2200 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
• 5:00 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, burglary.
• 3:54 p.m., 1500 block of McCue, vandalism.
• 7:01 p.m., 300 block of Second, fight.
• 8:02 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 8:30 p.m., 1300 block of Fifth, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY• 12:37 p.m., 2100 block of Spring Creek, theft.
• 1:18 p.m., Laramie area, suicide attempt.
• 4:20 p.m., 1500 block of Ninth, accident.
• 5:42 p.m., 1900 block of Thornburgh, accident.
• 5:59 p.m., 100 block of Fremont, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:29 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
MONDAY• 9:56 a.m., 1500 block of Ninth, hit and run.
• 12:51 p.m., 300 block of Park, theft.
• 1:51 p.m., 300 block of Third, accident.
• 2:00 p.m., 1100 block of Grand, theft.
• 2:53 p.m., 1600 block of Fourth, shoplifting.
• 2:55 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
