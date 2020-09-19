Albany County Detention Center
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 12:02 p.m., 800 block of Curtis, theft.
n 12:39 p.m., 200 block of Grand, accident.
n 12:46 p.m., 3400 block of Third, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:36 p.m., 1200 block of Sheridan, bike theft.
n 2:59 p.m., 2800 block of Plains, accident.
n 3:05 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison, possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of Grand, accident.
n 4:56 p.m., 500 block of Third, hit and run.
n 7:34 p.m., 700 block of Downey, hit and run.
n 7:39 p.m., 4000 block of Beech, accident.
n 9:04 p.m., 1300 block of 18th, minor in possession of alchohol.
n 11:08 p.m., 600 block of 21st, alleged impaired driver.
FRIDAY
n 6:55 a.m., 1900 block of Vista, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 6:13 p.m., Albany County area, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:14 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.