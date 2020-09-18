Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
• Lindsey Davis, 45, Centennial, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.
• Ryan Restaino, 27, Pennsylvania, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Bridger Bailey, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Romero Angelo, 43, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 8:29 a.m., 700 block of Boulder, accident.
• 10:23 a.m., 1300 block of Fourth, animal bite.
• 3:36 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
• 3:45 p.m., 1000 block of Third, accident.
• 6:06 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
• 10:39 p.m., 1100 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
THURSDAY
• 2:25 a.m., 500 block of Pine, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 11:08 a.m., Albany County area, assault and battery.
• 12:17 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 10:03 p.m., Albany County area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
