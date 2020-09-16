Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
• Willden, Richard, 28, Casper Courtesy hold
• Greenwood, Jeffery, 26, Laramie DUI- Subsequent
• David Cassada II, 49, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY
• Emmett Daunt, 31 Newcastle, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Isaiah Martinez, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating open container law.
• Camron Shipman, 20, Transient, was arrested on a warrant.
• Samuel Buchanan, 28, Nevada, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and improper lane use.
• Carl Holaday, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Omid Naim, 22, Colarado, was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property.
• Aaron Hersy, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
• Caleb Huelskamp, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY
• Hector Ayona-Aguirre, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving recklessly, and driving without a licence.
MONDAY
• Jesse Petersen, 22, South Dakota, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 8:43 a.m., 900 block of Eighth, burglary.
• 10:13 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 11:28 a.m., 1700 block of Custer, trespassing.
• 12:43 p.m., 700 block of Sheridan, theft.
• 12:34 p.m., 2100 block of Hancock, hit and run.
• 1:41 p.m., 1000 block of Person, theft.
• 2:32 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, accident.
• 5:37 p.m., 200 block of Third, accident.
• 7:14 p.m., 1400 block of Indian Hills, animal bite.
TUESDAY
• 4:53 a.m., 800 block of Harney, dead body found (natural causes).
• 7:57 a.m., 1900 block of Vista, hit and run.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 8:25 a.m., Albany County area, burglary of vehicle.
• 9:59 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 10:14 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 10:56 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 7:42 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
