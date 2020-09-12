Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
• Nathan Beaman, 28, Homeless, was arrested on a warrant.
• Maddyson Wagstaff, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
• Thomas Davis, 23, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
• Marcus Wood, 25, California, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Jaskaran Singh, 21, Burns, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
• 12:33 p.m., 1100 block of Flint, theft.
• 1:00 p.m., 2100 block of Garfield, theft.
• 1:28 p.m., 1200 block of 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:58 p.m., 500 block of Third, shoplifting.
• 2:43 p.m., 500 block of Third, trespassing.
• 2:54 p.m., 2100 block of Reynolds, theft.
• 5:30 p.m., 900 block of McCue, theft.
• 9:53 p.m., 800 block of Sheridan, alleged impaired driver.
FRIDAY
• 1:05 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (cocaine).
• 1:28 a.m., 200 block of Grand, underage consumption of alcohol.
• 8:55 a.m., 2100 block of Rainbow, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:55 a.m., 200 block of Grand, vandalism.
Albany County Sheriff’s DepartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
• 3:19 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
