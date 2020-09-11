Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
• Donald Thompson, 41, Louisiana, was arrested on a warrant.
• Jason Tharp, 38, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense)
• Alvin Mosely, 54, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while under suspension.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 8:24 a.m., 800 block of 24th, possible disturbance.
• 9:18 a.m., 1600 block of Diamondhead, burglary.
• 5:26 p.m., 700 block of Eleventh, dead body found (natural causes).
THURSDAY
• 5:51 a.m., 300 block of I-80, alleged impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s DepartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 9:09 p.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
