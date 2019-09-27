Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Azizi Hearn, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and reckless driving.
n Antonio Hull, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Marcelo Valle-Gonzalez, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:39 a.m., 1000 block of Renshaw, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 9:31 a.m., 500 block of North Sixth, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 11:13 a.m., 900 block of Boulder, accident.
n 2:42 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
n 3:34 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 3:51 p.m., 300 block of Grand, accident.
n 4:11 p.m., 1200 block of Fetterman, theft.
n 5:58 p.m., 1900 block of Garfield, accident.
n 10:37 p.m., 700 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
n 12:37 a.m., 300 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:52 a.m., 500 block of Canby, vandalism.
n 7:20 a.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
n 7:47 a.m., 15th and Spring Creek, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.