Laramie man charged with felony destruction of property (vandalism)
Laramie Police Department officers responded at 4:43 p.m. Friday to speak with a subject whose vehicle had been keyed in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
As a result of the officer’s investigation, Donald B. Perry, a 22-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with felony destruction of property.
Perry was released from the Albany County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 signature bond.
Property destruction is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is $1,000 or more.
Laramie man charged with felony possession of a controlled substance
Laramie Police Department officers responded at 12:53 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of South 30th Street for the report of a loud party. While returning to their vehicles, they saw a vehicle running and the driver appeared to have a water pipe in his hand.
The officer’s investigation resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Colin R. Walter, of Laramie. Walter was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substance.
Walter was released from the Albany County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 signature bond.
Possession of a controlled substance is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both.
Driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or controlled subject is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine of not more than $750 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Erin Malykin, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Colby Rodriguez, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (minor) and speeding.
TUESDAY
n Bryce Hannam, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:21 a.m., 800 block of North Hodgeman, burglary.
n 8:38 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
n 9:15 a.m., 1300 block of North McCue, vandalism.
n 9:21 a.m., Fourth and Garfield, possible stolen vehicle.
n 12:11 p.m., Fourth and Clark, accident.
n 1:35 p.m., 200 block of North Pierce, theft.
n 3:33 p.m., 300 block of North Pine, burglary.
n 4:43 p.m., 600 block of North 10th, vandalism.
n 4:45 p.m., 100 block of South Third, burglary.
n 11:41 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:53 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, possible impaired driver.
n 1:27 a.m., 400 block of South Third, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:28 a.m., Seventh and Kearney, possible impaired driver.
n 1:40 a.m., 400 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
n 2:20 a.m., Fourth and Sanders, possible impaired driver.
n 2:11 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 4:51 p.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
n 6:07 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
n 9:14 p.m., Fourth and Harney, fight.
n 9:26 p.m., 21st and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 10:06 p.m., 15th and Ivinson, accident.
n 10:33 p.m., Ninth and Harney, accident.
n 11:53 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 12:09 a.m., Second and Ivinson, possible resisting arrest.
n 12:26 a.m., Third and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 12:31 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 1:51 a.m., 1500 block of South Third, possible impaired driver.
n 2:48 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:18 a.m., 600 block of Grand, theft.
n 1:01 p.m., 700 block of North Third, accident.
n 1:35 p.m., Grand and Vista, hit and run.
n 1:54 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 2:54 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, theft.
n 4:01 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
n 4:25 p.m., 200 block of South Pine, vandalism.
n 5:07 p.m., 100 block of North Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
n 1:03 p.m., North Fork Campground, animal bite.
n 2:17 p.m., 500 block of General Brees, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:30 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, hit and run.
n 3:59 p.m., 11th and Gibbon, open container violation.
n 5:51 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
n 6:45 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
n 6:53 p.m., 900 block of Steele, vandalism.
n 11:10 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, burglary.
TUESDAY
n 5:05 a.m.,Second and University, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriffs Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
n 3:19 p.m., 10 block of Hermosa, trespassing.
SUNDAY
n 10:14 a.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 707, accident.
n 10:20 a.m., 40 block of Reservoir Creek, vandalism.
n 5:09 p.m., 400 block of Dale Creek, trespassing.
MONDAY
n 1:50 a.m., 20 block of Wyoming 130, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:47 p.m., Monument and Vedauwoo, accident.
