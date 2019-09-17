Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Lillian Kristopherson, 21, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent and conspiracy (drug).
n Daivd Maxwell, 54, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent and conspiracy (drug).
n Anthony Marano, 33, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), two counts of possession of a controlled substance and having no insurance.
n Nicholas Donofro, 35, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
FRIDAY
n Taylor Whitt,25, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a transfer.
n Kristina Brumme, 46, California, was booked into the jail on a transfer.
n Lacea Harper-Nix, 27, South Dakota, was booked into the jail on a transfer.
n Kaleb Snyder, 18, Wyoming, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Thomas Nolan, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Jose Fuentez, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the infleunce and having no driver’s license.
n Jake Aadland,Jake, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Chad Shampine, 29, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
n Joshua Jones, 26, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
SATURDAY
n Vance Nagy, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and falsifying identification.
n Christopher Terrazas Amaya, 29, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, an open container violation and having no driver’s license.
n Mathew Bradley, 49, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
n Kelsey Escobedo, 32, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Catalina Read, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Sydney Mosher, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Rodney Pierce, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), notice required, and open container violation and interference.
n Chris Kaschmitter,33, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Danel LaFleice, 51, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
SUNDAY
n Patrick Brady, 37, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
n Shawn Harnden, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n James Mabe, 26, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct (noise).
n Trey Rodriguez, 20, Torrington, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and fighting.
n Stephen Dooley, 38, Casper, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
n Kelsey Dooley, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
n Alecia Gallagher, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and introduction.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:46 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:03 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
n 1:22 p.m., 600 block of Spruce, burglary.
n 1:56 p.m., Sixth and Ivinson, accident.
n 2:50 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 4:42 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, accident.
n 5:08 p.m., 1500 bloc of Reynolds, accident.
n 5:52 p.m., 21st and Grand, accident.
n 10:30 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:42 p.m., 4000 bloc of South Fifth, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:52 a.m., 11th and Reynolds, possible impaired driver.
n 1:20 a.m., 1900 block of North Ninth, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 1:36 a.m., 200 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 2:02 a.m., 100 block of Grand,possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 7:28 a.m., 400 block of Boswell, burglary.
n 9:11 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, theft.
n 1:29 p.m., 700 bock of Beaufort, burglary.
n 4:12 p.m., near War Memorial Stadium, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 4:48 p.m., near War Memorial Stadium, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 2:46 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 7:15 p.m., 1200 block of Grand, accident.
n 7:38 p.m., 500 block of Russell, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:44 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 12:09 a.m., Second and Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:23 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, shoplifting.
n 2:12 a.m., Cedar and Lyons, possible impaired driver.
n 2:45 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, fight.
n 2:53 a.m., Fourth and Garfield, fight.
Noon, First and Grand, hit and run.
n 3:16 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 7:11 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
n 9:31 p.m., 500 block of Ord, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:31 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
n 12:45 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
n 6:42 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 8:12 p.m., 5200 block of Sunset, fireworks.
