Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Dennis Welsbacher, 36, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Jayce Petersone, 35, Colorado, was serving a sentence.
n Michael Anderson, 43, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of battery and reckless endangering.
THURSDAY
n Jim Yang, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:03 a.m., 1200 block of Kearney, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 11:09 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 1:33 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
n 11:56 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, vandalism.
n 12:16 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, theft.
n 12:37 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 12:49 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
n 3:11 p.m., 1400 block of Harney, accident.
n 4:39 p.m., 700 block of South Third, accident.
n 6:11 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
n 6:17 p.m., 2300 block of Spring Creek, littering.
n 8:46 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 8:49 p.m., 14th and Grand, accident.
THURSDAY
n 7:41 a.m., 400 block of South Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:58 a.m., 22nd and Armory, accident.
n 7:59 a.m., Third and Garfield, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 7:42 p.m., 2000 block of Pfe, theft.
THURSDAY
n 7:33 a.m., 2900 block of Bill Nye, vandalism.
