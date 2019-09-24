Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Herbert Bennett, 55, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
SATURDAY
Russell, Rayda, 62, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
Benjamin Hornickle, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Dustin Hinton, 27, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kayla Reinig, 20, Riverton, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and falsifying identification.
Jacob Hemstrong, 23, Pinebluffs, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kyle Grosstick, 21, Medicine Bow, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Jose Gueuara-Garcia, 24, Aurora, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and having no insurance.
Aaron Pagel, 28, Greeley, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Luke Basso, 47, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
SUNDAY
John Schneider, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Andraya Cruz, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Amy Franklin, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court), a hit and run, underage consumption of alcohol and falsifying identification.
MONDAY
Trevor Fields, 59, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Anthony Mora, 52, Cheyenne, was arrested a warrant for failure to appear in court and on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Leslie Nordmann, 47, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
Jed Wilson, 45, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
Camron Payne, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (with injury) and reckless endangerment.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:57 a.m., 1300 block of Gibbon, hit and run.
10:19 a.m., 1100 block of Person, vandalism.
1:31 p.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
2:09 p.m., 1400 block of Sanders, possible identity theft.
5:01 p.m., 200 block of Ivinson, accident.
5:47 p.m., Fourth and Harney, accident.
8:11 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
10:57 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
12:11 a.m., 1600 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
1 a.m., Third and Sheridan, possible impaired driver.
1:28 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
4:19 a.m., 1800 block of North 13th, burglary.
4:23 a.m., 1100 block of Downey, burglary.
7:15 a.m., 2400 block of West Wyoming, burglary.
10:42 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
1:30 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible stolen vehicle.
2:10 p.m., near Wheatland Reservoir No. 2, possible impaired driver.
4:02 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
4:26 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
11:33 p.m., First and Grand, possible impaired driver.
11:40 p.m. 100 block of South Second, bar check.
SUNDAY
12:05 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
12:41 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
2:17 a.m., 100 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence or alcohol.
1:22 p.m., 600 block of South Spruce, theft.
3:14 p.m. Fourth and Clark, accident.
MONDAY
2:48 a.m., 1100 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
5:21 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
6:50 a.m., 400 block of North Pierce, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
1:54 a.m., 400 block of University, possible impaired driver.
2:31 a.m., Fourth and Mitchell, resisting arrest.
10:38 a.m., 4700 block of Skyline, theft.
2:46 p.m., 10 block of Wild Horse Ranch, vandalism.
6 p.m., 10 block of Robert Canyon, possible impaired driver.
MONDAY
7 a.m., 700 block of Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite.
