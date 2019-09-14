Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:53 a.m., 300 block of Snowy Range, theft.
n 11:35 a.m., 800 block of South Cedar, burglary.
n 12:10 p.m., 11th and Custer, accident.
n 2:14 p.m., 2700 block of Harney, accident.
n 3:30 p.m., 1600 block of North Fifth, computer crimes.
n 4:38 p.m., 11th and Reynolds, vandalism.
n 5:05 p.m., 4300 block of Crestbridge, hit and run.
n 5:09 p.m., 2900 block of Grand, accident.
n 6:09 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
n 8:09 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
n 9:07 p.m., 1500 block of North Apache, animal bite.
n 9:26 p.m., 1800 block of Ord, burglary.
FRIDAY
n 2:04 a.m., 900 block of North Third, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 3:49 p.m., 2100 block of Sybille, trespassing.
n 4:10 p.m., 5800 block of South View, animal bite.
n 6:55 p.m., 10 block of Barber Lake, accident.
