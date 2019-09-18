Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Darius Barrett, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Tammy Jackson, 47, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and property destruction.
n Stephen Applehans, 29, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
TUESDAY
n Trey Watson, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of use of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:05 a.m., 15th and Sorority Row, accident.
n 9:30 a.m., 1500 block of North Sixth, theft.
n 11:50 a.m., 100 block of West Curtis, trespassing.
n 12:13 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, theft.
n 3:04 p.m., 1600 bloc of North Cedar, possible aggravated assault.
n 3:48 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
n 4:08 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 5:17 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 7:06 p.m., 200 block of North 30th, accident.
n 8:14 p.m., 200 block of South First, theft.
n 8:46 p.m., 2200 block of South 15th, accident.
TUESDAY
n 2:39 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 6:01 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 7:18 a.m., Ninth and Beaufort, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:58 a.m., 900 block of U.S. Highway 287, possible fraud/forgery.
TUESDAY
n 7:56 a.m., 1500 block of North Pierce, possible domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.