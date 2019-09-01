Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n James Waltermire, 62, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
n Jesse Ray, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and having no driver’s license.
n Donald Perry, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony property destruction.
n Toni Whaley, 44, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Dalton Abarr, 20, Meteetsee, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption and public intoxication.
SATURDAY
n Jock Romsa, 55, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Jose Satavia Acosta, 37, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Colin Walter, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Taylor Hopkins, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence., possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
n Kevin Grossaint, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Christopher Welch, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and falsifying identification.
n Youssouf Toure, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and urinating in public.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
