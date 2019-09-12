Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 10:42 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 12:05 p.m., 500 block of North 30th, theft.
n 12:38 p.m., 200 block of South Sixth, accident.
n 1:48 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
n 2:48 p.m., 4300 block of Beech, accident.
n 5:23 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 5:25 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
n 5:31 p.m., 21st and Grand, accident.
n 5:34 p.m., 11th and Garfield, accident.
n 7:33 p.m., 1400 block of Thaxton, accident.
n 7:50 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, accident.
