Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Benjamin Nelson, 45, Cheyenne, was serving a sentence.
n Leo Sutton, 58, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Minglu Huang, 30, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of eluding and speeding.
n Brysen Voshall, 32, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
n Daron Cabine, 41, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
FRIDAY
n John Jelks, 23, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a lane use violation.
n Madison Heithoff, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:02 a.m., Eighth and Grand, accident.
n 11:42 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 11:57 a.m., Third and Clark, accident.
n 1:22 p.m., 1700 block of Custer, theft.
n 5:04 p.m., 300 block of South Second, accident.
n 8:50 p.m., 1100 block of North 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
n 12:59 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:11 a.m., 900 block of U.S. Highway 287, vandalism.
n 1:47 p.m., 40 block of Osprey, hit and run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.