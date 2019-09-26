Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Andrew Maldanado, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a Sweetwater County warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Zachary Hargis, 27, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
n Austin Richardson, 20, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:03 a.m., 1600 block of North Sixth, possible stolen vehicle.
n 9:38 a.m., 10th and Garfield, accident.
n 9:39 a.m., 3000 block of Willett, accident.
n 10:01 a.m., 500 block of Mitchell, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:47 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
n 1:16 p.m., 1000 block of North Fifth, accident.
n 1:29 p.m., 3600 block of Grand, theft.
n 3:25 p.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, animal bite.
n 4:21 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, accident.
n 5:21 p.m., 300 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:29 p.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
