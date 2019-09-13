Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Billy Savage, 29, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and not wearing a seatbelt.
n Jesus Quntero, 24, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
n Hector Torres-Cruz, 22, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
n Katherine Matthews, 39, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n David Mert, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, interference and possession of a controlled substance.
n Anthony Greene, 27, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Lafoe White, 28, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
n Kathleen Wagstaff, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
n Maddyson Wagstaff, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, interference and possession of a controlled substance.
n Blake LaDuke, 30, Michigan, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a traffic citation.
n Michael Fetter, 37, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and speeding.
THURSDAY
n Alexander Vang, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a lane use violation.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:44 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, accident.
n 12:02 p.m., 21st and Grand, hit and run.
n 12:08 p.m., Fourth and Sheridan, accident.
n 12:14 p.m., 11th and Baker, accident.
n 12:43 p.m., 100 block of Fetterman, vandalism.
n 4:27 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:01 p.m., 1600 block of Person, theft.
n 5:52 p.m. 1300 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:25 p.m., 2200 block of South 15th, dead body found (natural causes).
THURSDAY
n 1:28 a.m., 30th and Harney, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 4:34 p.m., 300 block of U.S. Highway 30, possible stolen vehicle.
n 4:51 p.m., 100 block of South Fourth, possible assault and battery.
