Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Larry Smith, 47, Mississippi, was transferred into the jail via NorthWest Shuttle.
n Opal Opila, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Jessica Jensen, 36, Guernsey, was transferred into the jail via NorthWest Shuttle.
n Landria Stinson, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Drayden Maes, 21, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Sage McGinley, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for criminal entry.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:22 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 10:26 a.m., 1600 block of South 17th, theft.
n 4:05 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
n 8:19 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 9:39 a.m., 300 block of Roger Canyon, dead body found (natural causes).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.