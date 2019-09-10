Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Cassidy Harper, 21, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a drug court sanction.
n Shawn Bullock, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Noah Norgauer, 19., Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Raerae Contreras, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
n Paul Lopez, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), interference, driving under suspension, having no insurance and a hit and run.
n Lily Fox, 18, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n James Fulton, 53, Carpenter, was arrested on a warrant.
n William Friedrichs, 58, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Robert Stuart, 45, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Alex Fallon, 30, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Brant Rowell,19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and duty to report.
n Brandon Scott, 20, Medicine Bow, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
n Adam Thompson, 42, Cody, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under suspension, speeding and having no interlock.
n Alfonso Calel, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
n Michael Goins, 66, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Jessica Manley, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
n Cheston Atkins, 54, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery (strangulation) and false imprisonment.
n Nevada Patzer, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
n The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:20 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
n 11:42 a.m., 1600 block of Pierson, theft.
n 12:09 p.m., 15th and Harney, accident.
n 12:50 p.m., 100 block of South Second, theft.
n 2:35 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
n 4:38 p.m., 1700 block of West Monroe, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:29 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
SATURDAY
n 3:01 a.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:40 p.m., 400 block of South 15th, possible stolen vehicle.
n 5:52 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
n 5:57 p.m., 1200 block of North Frontera, burglary.
n 6:14 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
n 6:27 p.m., 1400 block of Custer, animal bite.
n 6:48 p.m., 400 block of South Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:52 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SUNDAY
n 12:59 a.m., 200 block of Grand, falsifying identification.
n 1:16 a.m., 100 block of South Second, falsifying identification.
n 2:05 a.m., 500 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
n 2:12 a.m., Third and Clark, possible impaired driver.
n 3:46 a.m., 700 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:35 a.m., 800 block of Mitchell, trespassing.
n 11:12 a.m., 4300 bloc of Grays Gable, accident.
n 1:23 p.m., 26th and Sheridan, theft.
n 4:23 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
n 9:58 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
n The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 6:45 p.m., 6700 block of Black Elk, burglary.
SATURDAY
n 7:13 a.m., 100 block of Wind in Wire Ranch, hit and run.
n 11:19 a.m., 700 block of Wyoming Highway 230, vandalism.
SUNDAY
1:07 a.m., 10 block of Sand Creek, possible impaired driver.
8:09 p.m., 100 block of Harmony, possible domestic disturbance.
