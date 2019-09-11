Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
n Jared Bell, 25, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Elward Ruiz, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:15 a.m., 600 block of Skyline, burglary.
n 12:07 p.m., Laramie south area, theft.
n 12:17 p.m. 4300 block of Grand, theft.
n 2:17 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 2:22 p.m., 200 block of North Lincoln, theft.
n 3:16 p.m., 2000 block of Alsop, theft.
n 4:07 p.m., 1900 block of Sheridan, burglary.
n 4:08 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
n 5:11 p.m., 1100 block of South 11th, animal bite.
n 5:39 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible assault and battery.
n 8:10 p.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, theft.
TUESDAY
n 7:55 a.m., Second and Ord, vandalism (grafitti).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 9:35 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
