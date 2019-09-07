Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Omar Sanchez, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
n Joshua Benjamin, 20, Florida, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Sadie Larson, 26, Utah, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Robert Hunt, 29, California, was book into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Derick Vasquez, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
n Frank Krantwashl, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).
n Eric Quintana, 18, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Vernon McGee, 67, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
FRIDAY
n Danielle Dillon, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and interference.
n Stephen Compton, 56, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding and a lane use violation.
Joshua VanBuskirk, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and vandalism.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:21 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
n 10:09 a.m., 800 block of South 17th, animal bite.
n 10:47 a.m., 15th and Grand, fight.
n 12:19 p.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range, theft.
n 1:07 p.m., 300 block of South Third, accident.
n 2:26 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 3:07 p.m., 300 block of Fremont, accident.
n 4:23 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, hit and run.
n 5:10 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
n 11:16 p.m., 900 bock of North Third, burglary.
FRIDAY
n 12:27 a.m., Third and Ivinson, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 4:58 p.m., 3400 block of Fort Sanders, possible impaired driver.
n 5 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
